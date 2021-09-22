Genshin Impact Anniversary event rewards & dates: How to get Primogems, Mora, Welkin Moon & more

miHoYo officially unveiled several aspects of the Genshin Impact Anniversary event in a HoYoLAB article.

There are nine events in total, each with a different date and rewards to consider. Note: miHoYo only released information about community events pertaining to the Anniversary.

Hence, this article will only cover those events. Three of them have already started, with the earliest one ending on 11 October 2021. The rewards range from merchandise to in-game incentives like Primogems, Mora, and a free Welkin Moon.

Genshin Impact Anniversary event rewards and dates: Primogems, Mora, Welkin Moon, and more details

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact Time flies, a year has gone by, and Genshin Impact is about to turn one year old! Today, the Teyvat Hiking Association has brought you a rewards preview of the one year anniversary community events~View the full notice here >>> Time flies, a year has gone by, and Genshin Impact is about to turn one year old! Today, the Teyvat Hiking Association has brought you a rewards preview of the one year anniversary community events~



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Lp9S6LumOn

It's worth starting with the three events that have already begun. These events are:

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Photo Submission Contest

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Video Submission Contest

The remaining six events are:

"An Unforgettable Journey" Web Event

"A Message in Time" Web Event

Anniversary Congratulatory Art Repost Prize Giveaway

Genshin Impact Anniversary Event "Recording Your Anniversary Memories"

Genshin Impact Anniversary Event "Let's Solve Word Puzzles"

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Cosplay Submission Contest

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Photo Submission Contest

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Photo Submission Contest has begun. Come capture the most beautiful moments in Teyvat!



Click Here to Participate >>>

hoyolab.com/genshin/contri…



#GenshinImpact Hi Travelers~"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Photo Submission Contest has begun. Come capture the most beautiful moments in Teyvat!Click Here to Participate >>> Hi Travelers~



"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Photo Submission Contest has begun. Come capture the most beautiful moments in Teyvat!



Click Here to Participate >>>

hoyolab.com/genshin/contri…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/FeBnv1Y6ei

This event lasts from 1 September 2021, to 11 October 2021. Genshin Impact players essentially use the in-game camera to take beautiful photos. They must then go to the relevant Event Details page to submit them (under "Post Image").

One can submit up to five photos per HoYoLAB account. They must include the UID and be appropriate. The reward tiers are:

Worldly Shadows (1000 Primogems & a Paimon Food Theme Blind Box for five players)

Worldly Pleasures (500 Primogems & a random Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set for ten players)

Worldly Tunes (1-month subscription to Discord Nitro for 50 players)

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest officially begins today.



>>> Click Here to Participate <<<

hoyolab.com/genshin/contri…



#GenshinImpact Hi Travelers~"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest officially begins today.>>> Click Here to Participate <<< Hi Travelers~



"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest officially begins today.



>>> Click Here to Participate <<<

hoyolab.com/genshin/contri…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Aq8OTkJZKN

This event lasts from 16 September 2021, to 17 October 2021. There will also be a voting period from 18 October 2021, to 25 October 2021. Rewards will be issued sometime after 22 November 2021.

Players need to submit fanart based on Genshin Impact's first anniversary. Travelers will get 20 votes per day but can only vote for the same image once. The image should either be a JPG, PNG, or GIF under 20 MB. Players can submit up to five photos.

The reward tiers are:

Worldly Path (10,000 Primogems & an Apple iPad 10.2'' for five winners)

Path of Hope (5000 Primogems & one Apple AirPods for ten winners)

Promised Encounter (3000 Primogems & a random Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set for 15 winners)

A Heartfelt Place (1000 Primogems & a random Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set for 30 winners)

Beloved Star (1000 Primogems & a random Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set for 30 winners)

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Video Submission Contest

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary Video Submission Contest officially starts today! Enter the event for a chance to win Primogems, Apple AirPods, Razer mice, and other prizes~



>>> Click Here to Participate <<<

hoyolab.com/genshin/contri…



#GenshinImpact Hello, Travelers!The Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary Video Submission Contest officially starts today! Enter the event for a chance to win Primogems, Apple AirPods, Razer mice, and other prizes~>>> Click Here to Participate <<< Hello, Travelers!



The Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary Video Submission Contest officially starts today! Enter the event for a chance to win Primogems, Apple AirPods, Razer mice, and other prizes~



>>> Click Here to Participate <<<

hoyolab.com/genshin/contri…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/pt67nLNkIM

This event lasts from 16 September 2021, to 17 October 2021. The results will be announced by 16 November 2021. As the name implies, players must submit a fan video based on the first anniversary of Genshin Impact.

The videos aren't limited to any specific category. It only has to be appropriate for general audiences. Like before, players can submit up to five videos per HoYoLAB account.

The reward tiers are:

Fantastic Voyage (6000 Primogems & one Apple AirPods for five winners)

Meetings in Outrealm (2000 Primogems & one Razer DeathAdder V2 for ten winners)

Beloved Star (1000 Primogems & a random Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set for 20 winners)

"An Unforgettable Journey" Web Event

It's unknown what the anniversary theater is as of right now (Image via miHoYo )

This event lasts from 28 September 2021, to 12 October 2021. Rewards include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact players will obtain a reward for viewing "their own anniversary theater and relive the experiences of their journey." Interestingly, they can also exchange rewards with friends (including Primogems and Mora).

"A Message in Time" Web Event

This event lasts from 29 September 2021, to 7 October 2021. It's a raffle event where players create their own anniversary cards.

10 percent of players will randomly win the Blessing of the Welkin Moon, with the other 90 percent winning 100,000 Mora.

Anniversary Congratulatory Art Repost Prize Giveaway

There is no official tweet or image for this event, yet(Image via miHoYo )

This event lasts from 25 September 2021, to 29 September 2021. Genshin Impact players can find more info about it on the official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

There will be three iPhone 13 Pro Maxes as rewards. Players should share daily to win.

Genshin Impact Anniversary Event "Recording Your Anniversary Memories"

This event lasts from 28 September 2021, to 7 October 2021. More information will be available through the official Genshin Impact Twitter and Facebook accounts.

One thousand players will receive 100 Primogems through this event.

Genshin Impact Anniversary Event "Let's Solve Word Puzzles"

There is no official image for this event, yet (Image via miHoYo )

This event lasts from 7 October 2021, to 13 October 2021. It will probably include word puzzles, and more info will be made available on the official Twitter and Facebook accounts close to its arrival.

One thousand players will receive 100 Primogems through this event.

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Cosplay Submission Contest

This event lasts from 22 September 2021, to 20 October 2021. Genshin Impact players can access this event through HoYoLAB, and it will predictably include cosplay submissions.

Also Read

Some rewards include:

Primogems

Apple AirPods

Razer DeathAdder V2

A random character's Fateful Gift Series Merchandise Set

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul