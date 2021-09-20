Genshin Impact announces 6 new Anniversary Events with tons of Primogems & other rewards

Genshin Impact has finally announced six new events for its one-year anniversary that will reward players with Primogems, Mora, and other exciting items. For the majority of these rewards, the community must take part in a few web events.

The celebration events will naturally start on September 28, the date when Genshin Impact turns one. Thereafter, the events will be live until mid-October, and here are all the rewards that players can expect for this duration.

Genshin Impact anniversary events and their rewards

'An Unforgettable Journey' Web Event

The event will start on September 28 and end on October 12. As the name suggests, players will be able to view their Genshin Impact journey at this event via links posted by the official community.

The rewards include:

Primogems

Mora

Enhancement Ore

Hero's Wit

Travelers will obtain rewards after viewing the anniversary theater and will be able to exchange them with their friends as well.

'A Message in Time' Web Event

This will be a raffle event where Genshin Impact players will have to submit their own anniversary cards. 10% of the participants will be selected randomly and will be rewarded with the Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription for a month.

The remaining 90% of the participants will get 100,000 Mora.

These anniversary cards can be submitted through the links posted by official Genshin Impact accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and HoYo LAB. The event begins on September 29 and will end on October 7.

'Recording Your Anniversary Memories' event

This event will begin on September 28 and end on October 7. Players will be able to access it through the official Genshin Impact accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and HoYo LAB.

A thousand lucky players will be selected, and will be rewarded with 100 Primogems each.

'Let's Solve Word Puzzles' event

Similar to the previous 'Recording Your Anniversary Memories' event, this event will be available via the official Genshin Impact accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and HoYo LAB.

Yet again, 1,000 players will be selected and rewarded with 100 Primogems.

'Let's Solve Word Puzzles' will begin on October 7 and will end on October 13.

Anniversary Congratulatory Art Repost Prize Giveaway

By sharing/posting Anniversary congratulatory art on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, players will have the opportunity to win one of three iPhone 13 Pro Max's

The Promise of a Wordly Encounter events

Many submission contests come under The Promise of a Worldly Encounter event in Genshin Impact. Fans can submit videos of their cosplays, pictures, and art to win these contests.

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Cosplay Submission Contest

The event will begin on September 22 and will end on October 20.

The rewards include:

Primogems

Apple AirPods

Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse

Fateful Gift Series Merchandise Set (Random Character)

The Promise of a Worldly Encounter Event in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that the contests to submit fan art, videos, and photos are live at the moment on HoYo LAB.

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest officially begins today.



"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest officially begins today.



The photo submission content is available till October 11, while the fan art and video submission contests are live till October 17.

The majority of the events mentioned above are web events or submission contests. In simple words, there aren't any free rewards announced by Genshin Impact yet. However, the one-year anniversary is still a week away, and players can expect miHoYo to announce some in-game events and rewards as well.

