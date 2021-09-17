Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards: How to get free resources this week

Genshin Impact players are eligible to claim free rewards every month if they have Prime Gaming. So far, the Prime Gaming rewards have followed a similar pattern.

The rewards in the Prime Gaming Bundle #1 and #3 were:

60 Primogems

8 Hero's Wits

The main difference between the two was that bundles #1 and #3 gave food items along with the other rewards. In comparison, Prime Gaming Bundle #2 and #4 rewarded players with one Fragile Resin. The former gave eight Mystic Enhancement Ores, while the latter gave away four of them.

Genshin Impact players can claim free rewards by reading the following guide. Keep in mind that this only works for Prime Gaming users.

How to use Prime Gaming to get free Genshin Impact rewards

Genshin Impact gamers need to click on the "Claim" button (Image via Twitch)

Step 1)

There are several ways to get to the Prime Gaming section. One way is to go to Twitch and click on "Prime Loot." It should resemble a crown with a white outline. Players must scroll down till they find the related Genshin Impact offer.

Once players find it, they must then click on "Claim." They can also go to Prime Gaming's website, scroll down, and click on "Claim" near Genshin Impact.

Alternatively, players can bookmark the URL and skip this process every month.

What Prime Gaming rewards look like (Image via Prime Gaming)

Step 2)

Genshin Impact players don't link their accounts to get rewards as they would with other games automatically. Instead, they see the offer that they want and then claim it. Upon doing so, a code will appear. The player must redeem this code in-game to claim the free rewards. Highlight and copy this code to paste it in the game.

Genshin Impact players redeem their codes here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3)

Open up Genshin Impact. Next, open up the Paimon Menu and then click on settings (the gear icon). The player must then click on "Account" and then click on "Redeem Now."

Paste in the code, and the rewards will automatically be received in the mail. Go back to the Paimon Menu and open up the mail to claim them. From September 1 to September 22, 2021, Genshin Impact players will receive:

1 Fragile Resin

4 Mystic Enhancement Ores

40,000 Mora

Tips and details about Prime Gaming

Genshin Impact isn't the only game where players get free loot (Image via miHoYo)

These Prime Gaming rewards work for Android, PC, PS4, and PS5 players. All Genshin Impact gamers can claim their rewards via the same method. They all copy a code from Prime Gaming and paste it into Genshin Impact.

It's worth noting that all of this is only applicable to gamers who have Prime Gaming. They don't just get free Genshin Impact loot, but they can get a myriad of other freebies from numerous other video games as well.

Anybody who has Amazon Prime can receive Prime Gaming benefits for free. All they have to do is link their Amazon account on the official homepage. Readers can find a quick, official guide by Amazon by clicking here.

