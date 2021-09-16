Genshin Impact Anniversary contest event: How to participate for Primogems and other rewards

Genshin Impact has announced a Fan Art Submission Contest for its one-year anniversary celebration. The Promise of a Worldly Encounter will begin soon and is a great way for players to get Primogems through their creativity.

Interestingly, miHoYo has collaborated with many brands such as Apple and Razer to give out anniversary rewards to Genshin Impact players.

From participation to rewards, here's everything players need to know about The Promise of a Worldly Encounter event in Genshin Impact.

How to participate in Genshin Impact anniversary contest event

The Promise of a Worldly Encounter event in Genshin Impact begins on September 16, 2021 (UTC +8) and will be live till October 17, 2021.

For an entire month, players can take part in the event in the following ways:

Create an original Genshin Impact video that caters to the "Genshin Impact First Anniversary" theme. Click on the Post Video button on the official event page. The submissions will be accepted after following the first two steps.

Luckily, there aren't a lot of restrictions on the type of content players can submit in the event. They can create MAD, dances, AMV, crafts, cosplay, etc., and submit them in any size or length. Moreover, the videos can be in horizontal or vertical format.

Having said that, players must remember that only five videos can be submitted from a single Genshin Impact account. The submitted content must not violate Community Rules and should, most importantly, be original.

Genshin Impact: The Promise of a Worldly Encounter anniversary event rewards

At the moment, Genshin Impact players are disappointed with the lack of in-game rewards on the first year anniversary. However, the winners of The Promise of a Worldly Encounter event will certainly feel different.

In total, 35 winners will be selected, and the rewards will be distributed in the following manner:

Five winners will get 6,000 Primogems and 1 Apple AirPods

10 winners will get 2,000 Primogems and 1 Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse

20 winners will get 1,000 Primogems and 1 Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set (Random Character)

The results for the Genshin Impact: The Promise of a Worldly Encounter event will be out on November 16.

Interestingly, one of the latest tweets by Genshin Impact teased Albedo alongside Klee. This has also led many players to believe that Albedo's re-run banner will be featured in update 2.2.

