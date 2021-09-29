Genshin Impact fans are now review bombing Honkai Impact on Play Store to draw miHoYo’s attention

Recently, there has been a move by some Genshin Impact fans to review bomb Honkai Impact on the Play Store to spite miHoYo.

Many Genshin Impact fans are furious with miHoYo due to their recent actions. Some aren't happy over the lack of transparency regarding the anniversary event, whereas others are annoyed with miHoYo's overly aggressive stance on leakers. One thing has led to another, and now they're review bombing Honkai Impact, which is another game miHoYo developed.

By the time this article was written, Honkai Impact had dropped 0.3 stars quickly. It can get worse over time, as Genshin Impact's average rating has gone down drastically. This article will include some reactions to these review bombings.

Genshin Impact fans are review bombing Honkai Impact on the Play Store because of miHoYo's antics



Genshin Impact fans aren't happy with miHoYo as of late. They hate how the anniversary event is going and how the company has cracked down hard on leakers and websites. miHoYo has targeted popular websites like Honey Impact in the past, which has left some fans feeling uneasy.

Now, everyone is going after miHoYo's games. First, they've review bombed Genshin Impact down to 1.6 out of five stars. Now, they're butchering another popular title. Honkai Impact is currently part of the crossfire between Genshin Impact fans and miHoYo.



Needless to say, the vast majority of the recent 1-star ratings are because of what's going on in Genshin Impact's community. There are a few genuine 1-star ratings from fans who hate Honkai Impact, but they're not as common right now.

Even less surprising is that some of these fans have a profile picture featuring a Genshin Impact character. The review bombings have happened recently, so they're likely to continue into the rest of the day, much to Honkai Impact's detriment.

Honkai Impact fan reactions

reus ◈ @_R3U9 also y'all better move honkai impact out of this mess, stop review bombing it u dumbasses they're made by different game devs ‼️ also y'all better move honkai impact out of this mess, stop review bombing it u dumbasses they're made by different game devs ‼️

☆★ hyacinth @H6ADSP4CE @GenshinCollect @royalprimordial same but the absolute audacity of these damn genshin players to even review bomb honkai impact @GenshinCollect @royalprimordial same but the absolute audacity of these damn genshin players to even review bomb honkai impact

Unsurprisingly, many Honkai Impact fans are not happy with Genshin Impact players' recent actions. Honkai Impact the 3rd is ran differently from Genshin Impact, and it's well-known that the former has had good anniversary rewards in the past.

Some people don't want Genshin Impact fans to review bomb Honkai Impact. They're two different games run by different parts of miHoYo.

AlexPaulLEWZ @AlexPaulLEWZ #GenshinImpact #mihoyo It's really baffling to know that many Genshin Impact players... are giving HONKAI IMPACT one star reviews because of GI's anniversary rewards. Very, very immature. #HonkaiImpact3 It's really baffling to know that many Genshin Impact players... are giving HONKAI IMPACT one star reviews because of GI's anniversary rewards. Very, very immature. #HonkaiImpact3 #GenshinImpact #mihoyo https://t.co/kHfBSukQ50

DJ Erika NekoArc (she/they) @NekoArc Toxic Genshin players totally having a normal one review bombing Honkai Impact over in the play store Toxic Genshin players totally having a normal one review bombing Honkai Impact over in the play store https://t.co/CcnC9ZwQx0

Gorey0w0 @jackyvalencia12 #GenshinImpact #anniversaryrewards You Genshin people are so salty that the rewards for the anniversary were so bad that you also had to go and review bomb Honkai impact?? A totally different game? It’s time you guys grow the f up! #HonkaiImpact3rd You Genshin people are so salty that the rewards for the anniversary were so bad that you also had to go and review bomb Honkai impact?? A totally different game? It’s time you guys grow the f up! #HonkaiImpact3rd #GenshinImpact #anniversaryrewards https://t.co/Vz6wziex8d

Some reactions also include screenshots of the 1-star ratings. It's vital to remember that not every Honkai Impact gamer plays Genshin Impact. Hence, it's easy to see why they would think of Genshin Impact fans as "toxic."

There has also been a slight resurgence in 5-star ratings for Genshin Impact. However, they're a significant minority.

Either way, it's not helping out with Honkai Impact's average rating on the Play Store.

fuzuli ne varsa @Celmak1 @InaraOfTyria @mhmmmmm91 Really? Will not defend the childish behaviour of some and honkai impact reviews, but the the review bomb is within the community's rights. Mihoyo didnot develop this game for charity and have to run a 21st century marketing and community management strategy. Else, this happens. @InaraOfTyria @mhmmmmm91 Really? Will not defend the childish behaviour of some and honkai impact reviews, but the the review bomb is within the community's rights. Mihoyo didnot develop this game for charity and have to run a 21st century marketing and community management strategy. Else, this happens.

Of course, some users will defend the recent review bombings. The user above doesn't support childish behavior but states that players are free to do review bombings.

Raibyō @ Elysia haver @ra1byou @Plsalvaje2 As far as I know, Genshin and Honkai are ran by two different teams despite both being under Mihoyo. Genshin players are angry because of how bad the anniversary rewards are, which is understandable if you've seen the rewards. @Plsalvaje2 As far as I know, Genshin and Honkai are ran by two different teams despite both being under Mihoyo. Genshin players are angry because of how bad the anniversary rewards are, which is understandable if you've seen the rewards.

Some users also bring up how bad the anniversary rewards are, thus explaining why some Genshin Impact fans are angry with miHoYo.

Lumi07 @DonnahMarie4 So you guys are saying that they also put 1 star reviews on Honkai Impact 3rd because it's a mihoyo game? What a joke. Honkai Impact 3rd doesn't have anything to do with Genshin Impact drama wtf So you guys are saying that they also put 1 star reviews on Honkai Impact 3rd because it's a mihoyo game? What a joke. Honkai Impact 3rd doesn't have anything to do with Genshin Impact drama wtf

shama ⭐ @onfverse what the hell is wrong with genshin impact community?? I've been complaining since they announced the lack of rewards too but how are people going as far as to review bomb honkai and tears of themis with bad reviews just for genshin??? they're only under the same company what the hell is wrong with genshin impact community?? I've been complaining since they announced the lack of rewards too but how are people going as far as to review bomb honkai and tears of themis with bad reviews just for genshin??? they're only under the same company

gouchilba @kenmaaa13 @DailyHI3Chibi God the Genshin fandom is getting more worse, apologies Honkai Impact 3rd players for the Genshin ppl who attacked Honkai's reviews. I don't get why they're now attacking HI3 too even though your fandom has nothing to do with the shit going on in the Genshin fandom. @DailyHI3Chibi God the Genshin fandom is getting more worse, apologies Honkai Impact 3rd players for the Genshin ppl who attacked Honkai's reviews. I don't get why they're now attacking HI3 too even though your fandom has nothing to do with the shit going on in the Genshin fandom.

The Genshin Impact community has butted heads with the Honkai Impact community in the past, but this instance is worse. It's still early in the drama, so it will be interesting to see how it unfolds later in the day.

