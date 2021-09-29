Genshin Impact fans are now review bombing Honkai Impact on Play Store to draw miHoYo’s attention

Recently, there has been a move by some Genshin Impact fans to review bomb Honkai Impact on the Play Store to spite miHoYo.
Many Genshin Impact fans are furious with miHoYo due to their recent actions. Some aren't happy over the lack of transparency regarding the anniversary event, whereas others are annoyed with miHoYo's overly aggressive stance on leakers. One thing has led to another, and now they're review bombing Honkai Impact, which is another game miHoYo developed.
By the time this article was written, Honkai Impact had dropped 0.3 stars quickly. It can get worse over time, as Genshin Impact's average rating has gone down drastically. This article will include some reactions to these review bombings.
Genshin Impact fans are review bombing Honkai Impact on the Play Store because of miHoYo's antics
Genshin Impact fans aren't happy with miHoYo as of late. They hate how the anniversary event is going and how the company has cracked down hard on leakers and websites. miHoYo has targeted popular websites like Honey Impact in the past, which has left some fans feeling uneasy.
Now, everyone is going after miHoYo's games. First, they've review bombed Genshin Impact down to 1.6 out of five stars. Now, they're butchering another popular title. Honkai Impact is currently part of the crossfire between Genshin Impact fans and miHoYo.
Needless to say, the vast majority of the recent 1-star ratings are because of what's going on in Genshin Impact's community. There are a few genuine 1-star ratings from fans who hate Honkai Impact, but they're not as common right now.
Even less surprising is that some of these fans have a profile picture featuring a Genshin Impact character. The review bombings have happened recently, so they're likely to continue into the rest of the day, much to Honkai Impact's detriment.
Honkai Impact fan reactions
Unsurprisingly, many Honkai Impact fans are not happy with Genshin Impact players' recent actions. Honkai Impact the 3rd is ran differently from Genshin Impact, and it's well-known that the former has had good anniversary rewards in the past.
Some people don't want Genshin Impact fans to review bomb Honkai Impact. They're two different games run by different parts of miHoYo.
Some reactions also include screenshots of the 1-star ratings. It's vital to remember that not every Honkai Impact gamer plays Genshin Impact. Hence, it's easy to see why they would think of Genshin Impact fans as "toxic."
There has also been a slight resurgence in 5-star ratings for Genshin Impact. However, they're a significant minority.
Either way, it's not helping out with Honkai Impact's average rating on the Play Store.
Of course, some users will defend the recent review bombings. The user above doesn't support childish behavior but states that players are free to do review bombings.
Some users also bring up how bad the anniversary rewards are, thus explaining why some Genshin Impact fans are angry with miHoYo.
The Genshin Impact community has butted heads with the Honkai Impact community in the past, but this instance is worse. It's still early in the drama, so it will be interesting to see how it unfolds later in the day.