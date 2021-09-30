Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream date, time, and links for worldwide users

Before every update, Genshin Impact always teases players with a livestream of what's to come. After four weeks of Genshin Impact 2.1, the livestream for version 2.2 is just around the corner. An official announcement on Twitter says that there will be a special program on 3 October 2021.

Fans are thrilled about the new update as it's expected to open a new location, which will be the sixth and final island in Inazuma. Players can expect Thoma to be the center of the next update, as he's the one featured on the livestream banner. Thoma can be seen standing near the male traveler in the banner.

Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream date and where to watch it

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/h1kdKdpGEz

The Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream is scheduled for 3 October 2021. It will start at 8.00 am (UTC-4). For some regions, this translates to:

USA - 8.00 am

India - 5.30 pm

United Kingdom - 1.00 pm

Indonesia - 7.00 pm

Malaysia - 8.00 pm

Philippines - 8.00 pm

Australia - 10.00 pm

Players can watch the livestream at the scheduled time on Genshin Impact's official Twitch page.

The livestream will also be available on their YouTube channel four hours later. Players can head here to watch it.

Bilibili official page (Image via Bilibili)

It's worth noting that the links above will provide an English livestream. For players who wish to watch the Genshin Impact livestream in another language, here are some options:

All of the special programs will be aired at the same time. As usual, players can expect three redeemable codes from the livestream. Each one usually rewards 100 Primogems and some other materials. However, it's worth remembering that these codes are only available for a limited time, and players should not delay their code redemption.

Thoma announcement (Image via miHoYo)

Also Read

Additionally, players can also expect a new character, Thoma. He was previously teased on the HoYoLAB, which stated that Thoma is a protector from afar with a loyal heart. Thoma is actually a Mondstadt citizen but is now serving the Kamisato clan in Inazuma. He wields the Pyro vision and is rumored to use a polearm.

As miHoYo didn't announce any other characters, the fanbase is suspecting rerun banners. Players who are waiting for old characters should be ready with their Primogems.

Edited by Siddharth Satish