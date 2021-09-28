How to get 100 Primogems for free from Genshin Impact Anniversary web event

Genshin Impact has reached its first anniversary today. To commemorate this day, players can watch their personal "theater" in the "An Unforgettable Journey" web event. In it, Paimon and Traveler will take players into a journey of nostalgia, bringing back memories and achievements from the past year.

The web event also grants some Primogems for players to collect. In total, 100 Primogems can be obtained. Although this reward seems minuscule for an anniversary event, it's hard to not get enticed by the memories. The game has certainly come a long way, and fans are expecting it to be better in the future.

Click Here to Take Part in the Event:

mhy.link/2e2sJBA6



#GenshinImpact Anniversary Web Event "An Unforgettable Journey" Now Online: Watch your own anniversary theater to obtain Primogems and other rewards



Click Here to Take Part in the Event:

mhy.link/2e2sJBA6



#GenshinImpact

Genshin Impact Anniversary web event "An Unforgettable Journey" grants 100 free Primogems

Genshin Impact grants players 40 Primogems for watching their personal theater (Image via miHoYo)

To get the Primogems, players must follow their journey on the personal theater. After reaching Act IX, a Golden Chest will appear. Tapping on it will grant 40 Primogems.

Sharing your link will grant another 20 Primogems (Image via miHoYo)

Next, players can share their personal theater link. Pressing "Copy" on this page will yield 20 Primogems, even if no one clicks on the link.

A pop-up appears when players get the 40 Primogems gift (Image via miHoYo)

For the last 40 Primogems, players will have to open another players' theater link. Each player has a specific reward, so if a link rewards Primogems to one player, then it will give the same to another player. Therefore, readers should look for a specific link that grants Primogems. Each link can only be redeemed by 15 players, so no link will be available forever.

"My Gift Box" overview (Image via miHoYo)

After getting the Primogems link, the 40 Primogems will be available in "My Gift Box". Players simply have to tap on it and choose to collect this reward.

Multiple Primogems redeem pop-up (Image via miHoYo)

It's important to note that each player can only redeem one Primogems link. Opening another Primogems gift will cause the pop-up box to inform the players that they have reached their claiming limit. Clicking on "Visit Others'' will bring players to a random theater link, allowing them to navigate faster with their gift.

Genshin Impact materials (Image via miHoYo)

In total, players can open one Primogems gift and nine material gifts. Therefore, it's impossible to not get Primogems, as long as they continuously try out different links.

Material includes Mora, Hero's Wits, and Mystic Enhancement Ores. Players can only claim five of the ten gifts, so they should choose their reward carefully.

"An Unforgettable Journey" web event brings a nice change with their link-sharing feature. Usually, it only results in a spam of links. But this time, Genshin Impact players can work together to share their links with those who need it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish