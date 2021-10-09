Genshin Impact fans surprised as Kokomi banner outperforms Zhongli rerun sales in Japan

Western Genshin Impact fans might be surprised to hear how the Kokomi banner outperformed the Zhongli rerun in terms of sales in Japan.

Part of the reason why Kokomi's banner performed so well is because of how revered some voice actors are in Japan. Kokomi's Japanese voice is provided by Suzuko Mimori, who is a prolific voice actress. Her popularity naturally extended into Kokomi's, which made some Japanese players try to pull for the character.

Not to mention, plenty of fans love her design. All of this information comes from a Japanese website that compiles sales data. Curious players can find it by clicking here.

Genshin Impact's Kokomi banner surpasses Xiao, Venti and Zhongli rerun sales in Japan

If the data source above is accurate, that means Kokomi's banner generated 9.79 億G (roughly 979M yen). However, her numbers now stand at 10.00 億G (1 billion yen).

For reference, here are some recent character banner data in Japan:

Kokomi: 10.00 億G (1 billion yen)

Raiden Shogun: 21.02 億G (2.102 billion yen)

Yoimiya: 11.98 億G (1.198 billion yen)

Ayaka Kamisato: 11.54 億G (1.154 billion yen)

Kaedehara Kazuha: 7.71 億G (771 million yen)

Klee rerun: 10.13 億G (1.013 billion yen)

Eula: 12.38 億G (1.238 billion yen)

Zhongli rerun: 9.62 億G (962 million yen)

Venti reun: 7.12 億G (712 million yen)

Xiao: 8.08 億G (808 million yen)

Albedo: 8.52 億G (852 million yen)

Kokomi's banner sales aren't even the highest for Genshin Impact characters in Japan. However, there is a clear pattern. All of the female characters outperform the male ones regarding recent Genshin Impact banner sales in Japan.

Unsurprisingly, the Raiden Shogun's banner far outclassed all others by a large margin. Notably, Kokomi's banner is still rising, and there are a few days left for her numbers to improve even further.

Other Kokomi data in Genshin Impact

Various banner sales for Chinese iOS Genshin Impact players (Image via Genshin Lab)

Although Kokomi does well in Japan, she hasn't been as popular in other parts of the world. The above data chart only showcases Chinese iOS users, and it has Kokomi at the very bottom.

This data is a stark difference from her performance in Japan, where she's made more money than popular banners like Zhongli and Venti's reruns. Even brand new characters like Xiao and Kazuha underperformed compared to Kokomi in Japan.

Also Read

By comparison, Venti's rerun in China nearly tripled what Kokomi's banner earned in Genshin Impact.

American players also don't view Kokomi highly (on average). Her perceived role in the meta isn't favorable, which partially explains why her sales are low in the above data chart.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Did you spend money to get Kokomi in Genshin Impact? Yes No 4 votes so far