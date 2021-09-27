Kokomi's voice actor restricts livestream after Genshin Impact fans harass her for the character's unpopularity

The Genshin Impact community is often known to take things a bit too far when they want to show their disappointment with some of the updates that miHoYo chooses to bring to the game.

There are some bad apples in the fanbase who are a bit too toxic towards the developers, and some go as far as to harass the voice actors, the people whose sole job is to bring the characters in the game to life.

Recently, Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Chinese voice actor, Gui Niang, faced a lot of harassment from “chat” during a live stream. Kokomi has been dubbed as one of the worst 5-star releases in Genshin Impact so far, and the player base is not at all happy with her kit.

And to show their disappointment, some members of the community slid into her chat during a live stream just to hold her accountable for how Kokomi turned out in Genshin Impact.

This led Gui Niang to restrict her stream chat as things were getting quite out of hand.

Genshin Impact’s Gui Niang restricts live stream voice chat due to harassment

The issue of harassing voice actors in Genshin Impact is not something new, and this incident with Gui Niang is quite reminiscent of the problem that arose with the English voice actors during the 2.1 live stream event.

During the celebrations, the English voice actors got a lot of hate spam from certain community members who automatically started assuming that if a person is voicing a character in the game, then they must know everything about the title, or must have been a part of the updates decision-making process.

This assumption is very wrong, and Zach Aguilar, the voice behind Genshin Impact’s Aether even tweeted about the issue right after the 2.1 live stream event.

Zach Aguilar @airzach I’m frustrated. Voice actors don’t know everything about the projects we’re in. We’re normal people with jobs that we do our best on.



People make all these assumptions about us and our work, esp with English VAs. There’s a lot we can’t clarify. But mentally, it’s draining. I’m frustrated. Voice actors don’t know everything about the projects we’re in. We’re normal people with jobs that we do our best on.



People make all these assumptions about us and our work, esp with English VAs. There’s a lot we can’t clarify. But mentally, it’s draining.

Genshin Impact is known to have a much younger player base. And while it’s understandable that a good portion of the player base will not understand the nuances behind bringing a video game character to life, it’s also wrong to hold a voice actor accountable for something that they are not responsible for.

