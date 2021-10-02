Top 5 most useful Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in October 2021

Some Genshin Impact characters thrive on the hardest floors of the Spiral Abyss.

Not every character is viable. It's unfortunate, hence the need for some players to look up who is the most useful. Fortunately, there are plenty of top-tier characters to consider for the Spiral Abyss.

All the data used in this article comes from the SpiralAbyss website.

The top five most used Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in October 2021

Note: This list only includes the top five most used Genshin Impact characters for Floors 9 through 12. These are the most challenging floors in Genshin Impact, so they're the ones that often give players the most trouble. Also, it's based on usage rates, not necessarily how many players own the character.

1) Kazuha (97% usage)

Kazuha is the number one most used character based on usage rates (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha's usage has risen over the past few weeks. Swirl is incredibly potent in the Spiral Abyss, and Kazuha spreads it effortlessly. If players plan to use him in the Spiral Abyss, they should use the 4-set Viridescent Venerer.

It increases Swirl DMG by a whopping 60% and decreases a foe's Elemental RES to that element by 40% for ten seconds. Not only that, but it also boosts Anemo DMG by 15%. It's the perfect artifact set for Kazuha, which is why 90% of players who have beaten the Spiral Abyss have used it on Kazuha.

Like Venti, Kazuha will likely be a top option for the Spiral Abyss for months to come.

2) Bennett (95.3% usage)

Bennett is still a top-tier support option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett is the only 4-star unit on this list, which means he's the most likely option that many F2P players will have. He's still one of the best support characters in all of Genshin Impact. His Elemental Burst is arguably one of the best in the game, especially for a 4-star character.

The statistic that stands out the most about his usage in the Spiral Abyss is how 88% of players use a 4-set Noblesse Oblige. It helps bolster his Elemental Burst's potency, and is a common artifact set for any support character in Genshin Impact.

3) Zhongli (94.4% usage)

Zhongli is still a valuable character to own (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's a rare sight to see Zhongli as anything but number one. However, he's still an excellent unit for the most challenging floors in the Spiral Abyss. He's still the best shield character in Genshin Impact, and shields are still incredibly potent in this metagame.

His builds are diverse for the Spiral Abyss, so F2P players who only have one copy of him can still succeed. The average Constellation level of Zhongli owners who cleared Spiral Abyss was 0.53, so players don't have to pay much to make Zhongli work.

He also offers surprisingly good damage for a shielder in Genshin Impact. As far as Geo characters go, Zhongli is unquestionably the most used and valuable character for the highest floors of the Spiral Abyss.

4) Venti (90.4% usage)

Venti makes good use of the Swirl mechanic in the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Venti is more or less similar to Kazuha in the Spiral Abyss but with a slightly different playstyle. He still uses the 4-set Viridescent Venerer by an overwhelming majority (87% of the time). Like Kazuha, Venti utilizes Swirl DMG effectively and can help the player handle the horde of enemies in the later floors.

Kazuha is the more flexible option given his kit, so that's why more players use him than Venti. However, more Genshin Impact players own Venti than Kazuha, so that's a factor to consider when making a team for the Spiral Abyss.

Venti was amazing in the past for the Spiral Abyss, and he's still useful to this day. Grouping enemies together synergizes excellently with his Swirl DMG. Some parts of the Spiral Abyss can be challenging, so it's a great way to deal with the weaker mobs.

5) Raiden Shogun (89.0% usage)

The Raiden Shogun is a viable option (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final playable Archon is among the top five most used characters for the Spiral Abyss. Her definitive artifact choice is a 4-set Emblem of the Severed Fate, as 91% of players who beat the Spiral Abyss used it.

It boosts Energy Recharge by 20% and then increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of the user's Energy Recharge. This effect goes up to a maximum of 75% bonus DMG. It works wonderfully with the rest of the Raiden Shogun's kit, hence its overwhelmingly high usage.

The Raiden Shogun can work well as a sub-DPS or as a support unit. She's not as splashable as the top three characters, but Genshin Impact players shouldn't underestimate how useful she is in the Spiral Abyss.

