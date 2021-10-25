Top 5 tips to complete Labyrinth Warriors challenges easily in Genshin Impact

Labyrinth Warriors in Genshin Impact receives a great deal of attention from the community. In fact, some players even wish for this event to be a permanent part of the gameplay. Despite its similarity to the Spiral Abyss, Labyrinth Warriors features a lot more than just fighting. It includes treasure-hunting, a big map to explore, and different types of enemies.
However, new players in Genshin Impact may struggle to finish the domain. This is because not only do the enemies have a fixed level starting at level 85, but they keep increasing as the next stage starts.
Beginners may not have enough characters that are perfectly built to complete the challenge. This is where the Shikifuda and Charms come in. Here are five tips players can apply to complete the Labyrinth Warriors in Genshin Impact.
5 tips for newer Genshin Impact players taking on the Labyrinth Warriors trials
1) Check the enemies lineup
Know your enemies before carefully choosing the right characters to be in the team. A minority of the players are unaware of this function because of how small the button is, but you can see the enemies list on the 'Opposing Lineup' by clicking the question mark button.
Not only can you see the boss and their bonus effect for the Decisive Emplacement battle, but you can also see the possible opponents for the Arrayed Emplacement and Ferocious Emplacement.
This function helps in choosing the right characters to be deployed in your combat and support team.
2) Save Shikifuda for the Decisive Emplacement challenge
Shikifuda is akin to buffs for the entire party in the domain. You can select three Shikifuda out of nine, and the usage is limited to certain numbers only.
Unless you are confident of defeating the current boss floor without using Shikifuda, it is recommended to save some of them for the Decisive Emplacement (last boss on the floor) challenge. After all, the final battle will be much more challenging than the normal challenges like Arrayed Emplacement and Ferocious Emplacement.
3) Beware of Cursed Fields
Cursed Fields will either cause an explosion or afflict your characters with negative effects. Although it sounds like a simple debuff, it may significantly affect your progress since some of the negative effects can block the healing and revival of characters.
You can avoid the Cursed Field by looking at the strange square tile. The Curse Field will have a black outline shaped like a box with white ashes floating above it. Just jump over the specific tile to avoid stepping into it.
4) Utilize healers at the right times
In the Labyrinth Warriors, you can only use the Curative Emplacement twice on each floor. In addition, you cannot consume any food that can heal your character. Thus, bringing along healers or a shield-wielder is a wise move for every player.
However, since the usage number of Curative Emplacement is limited, it is recommended that you save your healer's Elemental Burst for the Decisive Emplacement challenge. Since it is a boss fight, their attack will usually deal high damage, and it might get your characters killed if your healer is not prepared.
5) Utilize maximum Charm Emplacements
Besides Shikifuda, Charms also provide your teams with buffs. You can draw charms in the Charms Emplacement room and after completing the challenge in Arrayed, Ferocious, and Decisive Emplacement room. If your team lacks DPS, you should prioritize charms that can increase overall damage or specific elemental damage.
You can also upgrade your charms from Charm Magic on the event page using Damaged Replica. Damaged Replica can be obtained by exploring the domain and completing challenges in it.
Players can exchange 1000 Aged Tokens, a currency that can be collected after completing a stage in Labyrinth Warriors, for a free Xinyan on the event page. Of course, other rewards such as Primogems, Crown of Insight, and other level-up materials can also be exchanged from the Event Shop in Genshin Impact.