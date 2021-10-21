How to enable realtime Resin refill count feature in HoYoLAB app for Genshin Impact

miHoYo recently updated one of their applications, HoYoLAB, with a new function that greatly benefits Genshin Impact players. They can now view their real-time game data with the Battle Chronicle Update, primarily the Resin refill count.

In addition to the Battle Chronicle update, one can also check their Daily Commission and Expedition Dispatch process. This update is life-saving for gamers who need to conserve their internet data and see their Genshin Impact progress without opening the game.

How to view Genshin Impact Real-Time Notes Resin in the HoYoLab app

Install HoYoLAB apps by miHoYo Limited on Playstore or Appstore (Image via Playstore)

To check the Genshin Impact real-time resin, the first step is to download the HoYoLab app from the Playstore or Appstore, depending on your device. Then, log in using your miHoYo account or other social media that linked to your Genshin Impact account.

Log in with any of your preferable social media accounts (Image via HoYoLAB)

Note that these functions only work on HoYoLAB Apps, not the web version, due to security reasons.

Open the Tools > Genshin Impact > Battle Chronicle section (Image via HoYoLAB)

Next, choose the Tools section at the bottom of the screen and make sure that Genshin Impact is selected. Then, click on the 'Battle Chronicle' option.

Click the 'Real-Time Notes' under the 'My Characters' (Image via HoYoLAB)

After entering the Battle Chronicle page, you can check the 'Real-Time Notes' data overview under 'My Characters.' If you are accessing the HoYoLab page for the first time, authorization from your account is necessary.

Further details from the Genshin Impact game can be seen by choosing the 'View More' option in the top-right corner of the note. You can check your Original Resin, Daily Commissions, Enemies of Note, and Expedition Limit here.

After selecting 'View More,' you can check a more detailed information (Image via HoYoLAB)

You can see the following Genshin Impact real-time notes:

The current amount of Original Resin in the game, as well as the progress of its restoration. The current status of the 'Daily Commissions' quest. The remaining resin cost-halving opportunities for the week. The current status of 'Expedition Dispatch.'

However, note that miHoYo claims that there may be a slight delay in the data display, and it is merely for reference. Thus, the most up-to-date information can be found in-game.

How to turn off the Real-Time Notes module (Image via HoYoLAB)

If you do not want the "Real-Time Notes" module to display relevant data, you can follow the steps below to switch off this option.

Access the Privacy Settings page by clicking the Settings logo in the top-right corner of your account page and selecting whether or not you want their "Real-Time Notes" data shown.

While the most-awaited dark mode feature is still unavailable, miHoYo stated that it is still undergoing maintenance. Therefore, users can only hope that the next HoYoLAB update will feature a dark mode function.

