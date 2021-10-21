Genshin Impact 2.2 Redeem codes: How to get free Primogems easily

Every so often, new Genshin Impact redeem codes appear, and players can use these codes to claim free rewards.

In Genshin Impact, players use Primogems to wish from the gacha banners for new weapons and characters. Players often get Primogems through in-game activities and redeem codes sometimes serve as an external source of this currency. This article guides players on how to use redeem codes and lists all the codes that are currently available.

How to get free Primogems with Genshin Impact redeem codes

Genshin Impact players can take the following steps to claim free rewards from redeem codes:

Open Genshin Impact on any device. Click on the top-left icon to open Paimon's menu. Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code. A pop-up box will appear; enter a valid redeem code and click “Exchange.” Claim the redeem code's rewards from the mailbox.

Redeem code pop-up box in Paimon's menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another way to claim the redeem codes is through the official Genshin Impact gift page. After signing in, players must simply enter their server, their Traveler nickname, and a redeem code. Redeeming codes online may be preferable to players who can't access the game. Rewards are still sent to the in-game mailbox for players to claim whenever they have the opportunity.

Online redeem code exchange service for Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Redeem code rewards often include Primogems, and they may also include in-game items like Mora, food, and level-up materials.

Available redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Luchie 🔥 in gacha hell @LuchieGames New code I saw used on twitch that gives 60 primos !! neat ! BSPD3ZRXU985 New code I saw used on twitch that gives 60 primos !! neat ! BSPD3ZRXU985

Two redeem codes are currently available in Genshin Impact:

GENSHINGIFT BSPD3ZRXU985

The first of these codes is likely permanent, with no expiration date. The second, however, was released about a week ago and may expire at any moment. Some codes are valid for less than a day, while others remain for weeks.

Genshin Impact players should make sure to use code: BSPD3ZRXU985 as soon as they can. Those who do will earn 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora at no cost.

make up a genshin player  @makeupagiplayer saw it from main and apparently there’s a new code ! 60 primos + 10k mora ~ BSPD3ZRXU985 saw it from main and apparently there’s a new code ! 60 primos + 10k mora ~ BSPD3ZRXU985 https://t.co/uRHwf1YsoJ

In Genshin Impact, new redeem codes may arrive at any time to offer free rewards to the player base. At the very least, Genshin Impact players can expect new codes in a few weeks when the version 2.3 livestream airs.

