Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New Blessing of the Abyssal Moon buffs revealed

In a recent set of leaks, the Spiral Abyss buffs for Genshin Impact 2.3 have been revealed.

Earlier this month, Genshin Impact hinted that version 2.3 would feature two new Geo characters, Gorou and Itto. According to recent leaks, Geo characters like them might be especially useful in the next update. Leakers have also revealed the Blessings of the Abyssal Moon for version 2.3, and most of them favor the Geo element.

Blessings of the Abyssal Moon in Genshin Impact 2.3

Spiral Abyss Blessing 1

According to leaks, the first Spiral Abyss buff in Genshin Impact 2.3 will encourage players to use the Crystallize reaction. This reaction occurs when Geo meets another element besides Anemo, leaving behind a shard that provides an elemental shield.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Obtaining a shard from Crystallize reaction grants one stack of buff that will increase the damage dealt by your active character by 8% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Obtaining additional shards while at full stacks unleashes a shockwave, up to once every 3s. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Obtaining a shard from Crystallize reaction grants one stack of buff that will increase the damage dealt by your active character by 8% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Obtaining additional shards while at full stacks unleashes a shockwave, up to once every 3s. https://t.co/ZY93c6V6eq

The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon will buff a character’s damage by 8% when they pick up a Crystallize shard. This buff will last 10 seconds and may stack up to three times. Picking up shards when the active character already has three stacks will instead create a shockwave.

Ninguang and Albedo should perform especially well in the Spiral Abyss while this Blessing is active. These characters can deal constant Geo damage, creating plenty of opportunities for the Crystallize reaction.

Spiral Abyss Blessing 2

Leaks suggest that after the Crystallize Blessing has run its course, the next Spiral Abyss buff will focus on Geo Constructs. When the active character is near a Geo Construct, their charged attacks will then deal 30% extra damage. At the same time, these charged attacks will only use half the typical stamina.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When there is a geo construct near your active character, your Charged Attacks deal 30% more damage and the stamina they consume is decreased by 50%. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When there is a geo construct near your active character, your Charged Attacks deal 30% more damage and the stamina they consume is decreased by 50%. https://t.co/btKdZvq9lI

Because of this Blessing, Zhongli’s pillars and Albedo’s Solar Isotoma will be particularly helpful in the Spiral Abyss. Genshin Impact players will just want to stay relatively close to the Geo constructs and deploy a main DPS who prioritizes charged attacks to take full advantage of this.

Spiral Abyss Blessing 3

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 3: When a character deals elemental DMG, all party members +10% DMG for that element, and will gain 10% more bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% bonus elemental DMG through this abyss buff. Dealing damage of a different element will reset this buff. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 3: When a character deals elemental DMG, all party members +10% DMG for that element, and will gain 10% more bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% bonus elemental DMG through this abyss buff. Dealing damage of a different element will reset this buff. https://t.co/M8BKbbUZjj

In Genshin Impact 2.3, the last Blessing of the Abyssal Moon will most likely buff elemental damage in general.

When a character deals elemental damage, this Spiral Abyss Blessing will be triggered and all characters will deal 10% more damage for that particular element. This buff grows by 10% every three seconds, up to 100%. However, dealing a different type of elemental damage will reset the buff.

If possible, Genshin Impact players may want to focus on just one type of elemental damage while this Blessing is active. Using a Pyro main with Xingqiu support, for example, will all but nullify the buff. On the other hand, Anemo or Geo teams may be the best way to deal with enemy shields while still taking advantage of the Blessing.

