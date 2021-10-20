Ipe ghost spirit quest in Genshin Impact: Locations and complete walkthrough

Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact is haunted by lingering spirits who have remaining wishes and players can complete their requests to obtain the rewards.

A total of 9 ghost illusions can be interacted with and each of them has a hidden quest with various rewards. One of them is Ipe, once a fisherman in Tsurumi Island.

Ipe's hidden quest guide in Genshin Impact

Complete the Through the Mist quest series by obtaining the Peculiar Pinion gadget in Genshin Impact. Only after the mist on Tsurumi Island disperses can one see the ghost illusions.

Location of Ipe on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Locate Ipe west of Chirai Shrine waypoint in Genshin Impact. Ipe is not visible at first glance. Instead, you need to complete a specific task so Ipe will voluntarily appear.

Catch a fish first before Ipe voluntarily appears (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first thing you will see there is the fishing spot. You must fish successfully on that location before Ipe appears. He will then request you to search for his charm on a secret fishing spot.

Location of the secret fishing spot on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, teleport to Wakukau Shoal waypoint and head northwest until you a pier. A Thunderbird statue hides the spot. Use the Peculiar Pinion gadget to uncover the fishing spot.

The fishing spot appears after using the Peculiar Pinion gadget on the Thunderbird statue (Image via Genshin Impact)

When fish start to emerge on the water, you can keep fishing on the spot until you obtain the Makiri's Charm. Note that it is random and there is no particular fish you need to catch. If you run out of fish on the fishing spot, change the in-time game to either evening or morning to refresh the fish.

Ipe will give a Previous Chest as a reward (Image via Genshin Impact)

Return to Ipe's location near the Fishing Spot in Chirai Shrine after finding Makiri's Charm. Finally, give Ipe his charm back to finish his ghost request and obtain a Precious Chest.

Genshin Impact players can obtain 30 Primogems, Hero's Wit, and 20,000 Mora for a simple request. Keeping rewards in mind, gamers should pursue completing other spirits' requests on Tsurumi Island.

