List of ghost spirit quests in Genshin Impact's Tsurumi Island

Residents of Inazuma have long abandoned Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact. After players complete the 'Through the Mist' World Quest, the only civilians left on the island are ghosts who cannot move on. But they still have missions to complete before moving on to the afterlife.

There are nine ghosts on the island. Players can fulfill their wishes to gain rewards and help them ride the boat to the afterlife. This article lists the location of each ghost, how to complete their quest, and the way to obtain remuneration in Genshin Impact.

Players need to locate these nine ghosts on Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

Location of nine ghosts on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most of the interactions can be completed instantly, while three of them are time-gated. They refresh daily or have local respawn time.

1) Chise

Chise can be found in Autake Plains (Image via Genshin Impact)

Chise can be located in Autake Plains, southwest of the waypoint. The task here is to light up all the Thunderstorm Stones in the Autake Plains area. One can light up the stone using any Electro attack.

Note that some of the Thunderstorm Stones are hidden by a Thunderbird statue. Use the Peculiar Pinion gadget to make the stone appear. Once all Thunderstorm Stones are lit up, go back to Chise and talk to it to complete the quest.

2) Rero

Rero is located northeast of Mt. Kanna Image vie Genshin Impact)

Rero is a prankster who told players to search for his wife's grave to retrieve a ring. Rero can be found on a cliff northeast of Mt. Kanna. His wife's grave is located in Chirai Shrine.

Once players reach the grave and interact with it, a Thunderhelm Lawachurl will appear. Defeat the enemy to complete the task and obtain a Precious Chest from Rero.

3) Nonno

Nonno is hiding behind bushes in Chirai Shine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans can find Nonno behind bushes in Chirai Shine. After interacting with him for the first time, players need to play hide-and-seek with him four times to complete the hidden quest and get the prizes.

4) Ipe

Ipe will only appear after players catch a fish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ipe will only appear to the naked eye after players fished in a hidden fishing spot in Chirai Shrine. The fishing spot can be accessed after one uses the Peculiar Pinion gadget on a Thunderbird statue near the Chirai Shrine waypoint.

Ipe will then request players to fish at a specific spot northwest of Wakukau Shoal. If there are no more fish on the spot, change the time in-game for more fish to spawn.

5) Kito and Kina

Kito and Kina are northwest of Autake Plains (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similar to Nonno's quest, one needs to find Kito and Kina multiple times in Tsurumi Island to complete the hidden quest. However, Kito and Kina can first be located northwest of Autake Plains.

From the first time until the fourth time one interacts with Kito and Kina, they need to give them one Sakura Bloom. Then, for the fifth time, the ghosts will reward players with a precious Chest.

6) Shitoki

Pick up the special conches for Shitoki to appear (Image via Kyostinv, Youtube)

Shitoki can be found south of Statue of the Seven in Tsurumi Island. Players need to pick up a special conch before Shitoki appears. He will murmur about his brother's treasure. Players must collect conches around the island to get a complete map of the treasure's whereabouts.

7) Abe

Collect all the Fluorescent Fungus for Abe to appear (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans can find Abe after collecting Fluorescent Fungus in the underground room of Shirikoro Peak. For the first time, Abe did not give any special requests.

Then, players need to wait for another 48 hours for the local specialty to spawn back. Collect the Fluorescent Fungus once again to summon Abe. This time, he will request mushrooms, and one can provide them with the items to complete the hidden quest.

8) Una

Una can be found north of the Moshiri Ceremonial Site waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

Una can be found north of the Moshiri Ceremonial Site waypoint. She will provide hints on Kito and Kina's location and give players five Sakura Blooms. Una's quest may be time-gated behind daily refresh.

In the meantime, one can complete Kito and Kina's wishes first, giving a sachet that may be important to Una.

9) Boatman

Boatman may be the last ghost for the hidden quest series (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can find Boatman near the shore east of Shirikoro Peak. His request is to complete all other ghosts' wishes so they can ride the boat to the afterlife.

By interacting with Boatman, he will hint at which ghosts are still available on Tsurumi Island and need help.

Aside from treasure chests, Genshin Impact players will also obtain hidden achievements such as White's Illusion and Light up the Fog after completing a specific task.

