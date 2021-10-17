All Star Shaped Gem locations in Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

There are three Star Shaped Gem locations for Genshin Impact players to find in Tsurumi Island.

All three of these locations are located underneath Shirikoro Peak. Travelers must also complete "A Particularly Particular Author" and do some of "Octave of the Maushiro" to collect these Star Shaped Gems. The latter quest gives players a Peculiar Pinion, which is used to open up some walls.

These walls have a thunderbird marking on them. Two of them are located next to one another; the final one is further down away from them. If players familiarize themselves with the underground portion of Shirikoro Peak, they should find the Star Shaped Gem locations easily.

Note: Players should have the Peculiar Pinion equipped.

All three Star Shaped Gem locations in Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact

All three Star Shaped Gem locations are in close proximity to one another in Tsurumi Island. It shouldn't take players more than five minutes to find them all if they know that all three Star Shaped Gem locations are in the same room as a Relay Stone Puzzle.

The first Star Shaped Gem location in Tsurumi Island

Use the Peculiar Pinion in front of the marked location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players should remember the location of the first Relay Stone puzzle found in the "A Particularly Particular Author" quest. It was right after the player had to drain the water the first time by finding the three Seelies.

Go down to this area, and use the Peculiar Pinion in front of the wall on the right with a bird marking. Genshin Impact players should see a nearby cube that opens up a big door near it.

The Star Shaped Gem is an Exquisite Chest that players can't miss if they did everything correctly.

The second Star Shaped Gem location in Tsurumi Island

The next location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following Star Shaped Gem location is next to the last one. To find it, turn around and look at the wall with a bird mural on it (it should be to the player's left like in the above image). Use the Peculiar Pinion to open it up and enter it.

The Exquisite Chest is up on a small cliff in this room. Opening it will activate a Ruin Sentinel, so players can either avoid it or defeat it and move on to the next part.

The third Star Shaped Gem location in Tsurumi Island

It's down the hall (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once again, the player should turn around and leave that small room. Turn left to where the Relay Stone used to be, and turn left again. The player should see another bird mural on the wall. Like before, use the Peculiar Pinion to make it vanish.

Continue down the hallway until players see some Electro Seelies. Ignore them and climb up to the next floor.

Climb up to the next area in Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players should climb to the left and up into the tree root. Turn around to see another Exquisite Chest, it has the final Star Shaped Gem.

Using all Star Shaped Gems in Tsurumi Island

Genshin Impact players can use them on the murals shown ahead (Image via Genshin Impact)

Backtrack to the main room near the first two Star Shaped Gem locations. Go through the big circular door, go down the path, and look to the right where some stairs are. Enter this area to claim the rewards for this Tsurumi Island puzzle.

Also Read

Genshin Impact players will get a prompt to "Open" when they near the mural walls. Place all three Star Shaped Gems to see a cutscene.

An Exquisite Chest will spawn. It won't have any Star Shaped Gems, but some generic loot plus five Primogems instead.

Edited by R. Elahi