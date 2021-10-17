Albedo's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Albedo is a Geo-sword 5-star character in Genshin Impact. Known as a genius, he is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius.

Albedo is expected to have a rerun banner alongside Itto and Gorou, the new Geo characters in Genshin Impact. Since he was already released in the prior version, Albedo's ascension materials are not a secret to anyone.

Players who are set on wishing Albedo may want to farm his materials early on so they won't rush when the announcement regarding the confirmation of Albedo's banner settles in.

Materials for Albedo's ascension in Genshin Impact

1) Basalt Pillar

Geo Hypostasis drops Basalt Pillar after defeating it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Basalt Pillar is a character level-up material dropped by Geo Hypostasis in Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue. Aside from Basalt Pillar, Gimel also rewards players with Prithiva Topaz materials, such as Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone.

Albedo needs 46 Basalt Pillars to ascend to level 90 in Genshin Impact. That is roughly 23 rounds of battle that players need to complete to gain the materials. In addition, note that normal bosses like Geo Hypostasis only respawn three minutes after being defeated.

2) Cecilia

Cecilia, a local specialty from Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cecilia is a Mondstadt's local specialty in Genshin Impact. This flower can only be farmed exclusively on Starsnatch Cliff. Another method to obtain this local specialty is by purchasing them from Flora in a flower shop in the City of Mondstadt.

There are only 37 Cecilia that can be found in the wild, and Albedo needs a total of 168 Cecilia. A local specialty will respawn after 48 hours. Since the number of Cecilia spawned is too small, players are recommended to put this flower as the number one priority when farming materials for Albedo.

3) Divining/Sealed/Forbidden Curse Scroll

Samachurls drop scrolls after being defeated (Image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo needs 18 Divining Scrolls, 30 Sealed Scrolls, and 36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls to ascend to level 90. In addition, he also needs another 18 Divining Scrolls, 66 Sealed Scrolls, and 93 Forbidden Curse Scrolls to maximize his Talent Levels.

Samachurl is an old variant of enemies in Genshin Impact. Players will undoubtedly face them every day when adventuring in the open world. Thus, it is easy to farm these materials even if one does not plan to do that.

4) Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Ballad

The Domain of Mastery rewards Ballad talent level-up materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Ballad are other talent level-up materials, specifically for levels 7 and above. Genshin Impact players can farm these items from Domain of Mastery on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Albedo needs 9 Teachings of Ballad, 63 Guide to Diligence, and 114 Philosophies of Diligent to raise his talents from level 7 to level 10.

5) Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

Tartaglia, a weekly boss in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tartaglia is the weekly boss of the 'Enter the Golden House' domain, south of Liyue Harbor. To level up Albedo's talent materials from level 7 to 10, players need 18 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli.

Aside from obtaining it from defeating Tartaglia, one can also get it by crafting the tusk with a Dream Solvent and either a Shards of Foul Legacy or a Shadow of the Warrior.

Also Read

Albedo's rerun banner is merely speculation and has not yet been confirmed by Genshin Impact. However, it won't hurt for players to start farming Albedo's material early on.

Edited by Srijan Sen