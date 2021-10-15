All 85 Starconch locations in Genshin Impact

Tartaglia, commonly known as Childe, has made his third comeback in Genshin Impact.

The Childe banner is available starting on October 13 until November 2. In addition, the banner features four-star characters Yanfei, Ningguang, and Chongyun. This is a great way to obtain the powerful Hydro DPS for players who missed his banner before Genshin Impact version 2.2.

Childe requires 168 Starconch to ascend to the maximum level. Players can obtain this local specialty by farming from Teyvat and buy a small number of them by an NPC in Liyue. Here are the locations of all Starconches in Genshin Impact.

Guide to farm 85 Starconch in Genshin Impact

As a local specialty, Starconch will respawn 48 hours after collecting them in Genshin Impact.

Starconch can be seen mostly in a clump in certain locations. These locations are north of Liyue Harbor, Yaoguang Shoal, south of Starglow Cavern, and Guyun Stone Forest.

Route 1

Route 1 for farming Starconch in Genshin Impact (Image via taka gg/YouTube)

Genshin Impact gamers can start by teleporting to a waypoint northeast from the Statue of the Seven in Liyue Harbor for the first route. Then, they can walk on the beach to collect the Starconches. A total of 20 conches can be collected from this route.

Route 2

Route 2 for farming Starconch in Genshin Impact (Image via taka gg/YouTube)

The following 26 Starconches can be located in Yaoguang Shoal, Liyue. First, teleport to Mingyun Village's southwest waypoint and follow the arrow in the image above to collect 11 conches. Then, teleport to Yaoguang Shoal east waypoint to find the last 15 Starconches in the area. Unfortunately, one Starconch isn't available on the interactive map, but it does exist in the area south of Yaoguang Shoal.

Route 3

Route 3 for farming Starconch in Genshin Impact (Image via taka gg/YouTube)

Although Starconch is a Liyue local specialty, few are located at the edge of Dragonspine, near Yaoguang Shoal. Genshin Impact fans can use the teleport waypoint east of Starglow Cavern and head southwest to collect seven Starconches.

Route 4

Route 4 for farming Starconch in Genshin Impact (Image via taka gg/YouTube)

The last farming location is in Guyun Stone Forest, Liyue. This area has 24 Starconches. Players can continue from the domain waypoint southeast of Guyun Stone Forest to search for the materials. Then, teleport to Guyun Stone Forest north waypoint to farm the remaining conches.

Starconch from Bolai in Liyue

Buy Starconch from Bolai in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Bolai on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Five Starconchs in Genshin Impact can be purchased from an NPC in Liyue Harbor. Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Liyue Harbor and head east until the dock. Bolai sells five Starconch in his flower store, and the items will refresh after the weekly reset on Monday.

Starconch from Miss Bu

Buy Starconch from Miss Bu in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Miss Bu on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last 3 Starconchs can be received from Miss Bu, southwest of Yaoguang Shoal. Players can talk to her upon reaching a conch house southwest of Yaoguang Shoal. She will give the players three Starconches after the conversation ends. Note that a player can only receive items from Miss Bu once.

Aside from the video walkthrough, one can also check the interactive map above that shows all the Starconche locations in Genshin Impact.

Childe is a DPS Hydro character in Genshin Impact, and he will be stronger the higher his level is. Thus, fans who wish for his banner are recommended to ascend him to level 90 to enjoy playing him in the game.

