How to complete "A Lone Ship In Guyun" quest in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, "A Lone Ship in Guyun" is a world quest that takes place off the coast of Guyun Stone Forest.

The lone ship in question is named Alcor, and it is actually commanded by the playable character, Beidou. Though she is not a part of this quest, players interact with all of her subordinates on her ship.

A Lone Ship in Guyun quest guide for Genshin Impact

The quest begins when players first visit the “Armed Ship” that floats east of Guyun. Once there, it’s the Traveller’s quest to speak with the people on the ship and help them with various tasks.

Before beginning the quest, players should make sure that they have three Raw Meat and three Starconchs in their inventory. These items will come in handy later on.

Genshin Impact Map: Armed Ship location

To get to the ship, players can climb the mountain above the artifact domain in Guyun Stone Forest and glide east. Players with lower max stamina can deploy two anemo characters to reduce consumption, or they can deploy Amber to lower stamina use while gliding.

Once the Traveller has landed, Juza, the Chief Mate of the ship, questions the intrusion and demands help with work on the ship.

The player’s goal is then to talk with every character on the ship and see if they need help. Most NPCs will tell the Traveller that they are unwelcome, and that they have no missions to add to the story. Meanwhile, two of the characters, Little Yue and Yingxing, task the Traveller with delivery runs.

Little Yue asks the Traveller to show him the three Starconchs, then asks them to deliver them to someone named Changchang in Liyue Harbor. Yingxing gives the Traveller a letter to deliver to Bolai, who also stays in Liyue Harbor.

To be efficient, players should speak to both of these characters first, then leave the ship to make both deliveries in one run. Both of the characters are just south of the northern teleport waypoint in Liyue Harbor, with Bolaio standing on a floor below Changchang.

Once the deliveries are complete, players should return to the Armed Ship and speak to Juza. He explains here that the crew is sick of eating fish, and he asks for three Raw Meat or Fowl. There is also the option to give him Fish, much to his chagrin. Raw Meat is the recommended option to give Juza, just for the fact that it is the easiest to obtain in Genshin Impact.

Feeding the crew is the last step to completing the quest. Players receive 100 Adventure EXP, food, Mora, and two Hero’s Wits as rewards for their efforts.

