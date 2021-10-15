How to get Windsong Lyre in Genshin Impact 2.2

Genshin Impact has brought back the Windsong Lyre in update 2.2. It is easily one of the best gadgets in the game, and players worldwide are delighted with its return.

Getting the Windsong Lyre in patch 2.2 is much easier than update 1.4, where players had to complete event challenges and collect Festive Tour Tickets.

Windsong Lyre can now be purchased for Mora in Genshin Impact

Following update 2.2, Marjorie in Mondstadt is selling the Windsong Lyre gadget for 150,000 Mora. The NPC runs a souvenir shop in the region, and users can easily spot it.

The map below depicts the Souvenir shop with a diamond sign on the eastern side of the city.

Location of Marjorie in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alongside the Windsong Lyre for 150,000 Mora, the souvenir shop in Mondstadt offers two other special event items. These include the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon and the Wind-Blessed Harpastum for 150,000 Mora each.

The Souvenir shop in Mondstadt sells the Windsong Lyre (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that special event items cannot be accessed from the 'Browse Items' option. Gamers have to choose the 'I'd like to get some special souvenirs, please' option:

How to access the Windsong Lyre from Souvenir shop in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Originally, the Windsong Lyre gadget in Genshin Impact arrived with the Invitation of Windblume event in update 1.4. Players had to complete all the "Ballads of Breeze" challenges in Normal mode.

After that, they could buy the gadget from the event shop for 280 Festive Four Tickets.

How to use the Windsong Lyre in Genshin Impact

The Windsong Lyre is one of the most beloved gadgets in Genshin Impact, simply because it lets players play music.

The lyre has a range from C3 to B5. It does not have sharp or flat notes, but multiple notes can be played simultaneously.

Over the past few months, the Genshin Impact community has composed several great songs with the Windsong Lyre. Naturally, the return of the gadget in update 2.2 has been a delight for users.

All in all, it wouldn't be a surprise if more event-exclusive items return as souvenirs with the 2.3 patch.

