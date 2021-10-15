Who's Ella Musk? Genshin Impact x Elon Musk trend explained

Genshin Impact crossovers are nothing new, but the recent trend involving Ella Musk and Elon Musk is outright bizarre.

Elon Musk is a famous figure in American culture for his work on various projects and has over 60M Twitter followers. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games globally, but their recent attempt at a crossover confused most players.

It includes an NPC named Ella Musk, who has nothing to do with Elon Musk in Genshin Impact. There, she's primarily involved in studying the Hilichurlian language. Her name is similar to Elon Musk, and she has been around in the game since the beginning.

However, the Genshin Impact Twitter account decided to announce a community challenge out of nowhere.

Looking at the "Genshin Impact x Elon Musk" trend with Ella Musk

The original post, which has now been deleted (Image via Genshin Impact)

The original community challenge has since been deleted. It included another Twitter account, known as Ella Musk (@Paimon2theMoon), and featured some challenges based on the number of fans who would follow it.

The Ella Musk Twitter account has 71.4K followers. For reference, the official Genshin Impact account only has 2.4M followers. Hence, it was likely a meme challenge that didn't take off in an intended way.

Different parts of the Genshin Impact community reacted to the challenge differently. Some saw it as a lighthearted joke, while others thought miHoYo was wasting their time on trivial affairs.

Some parts of the fanbase point out how miHoYo lost much goodwill after the disastrous handling of the Anniversary event. Hence, trying to have fun with a divided community backfired.

Elon Musk's response

Elon Musk @elonmusk Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣 Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣

To his credit, Elon Musk responded to the bizarre challenge. His response was only a single sentence with a laughing emoji. Naturally, Twitter had a field day making some memes about the situation, like the one shown below:

Elon's Tweet gained far more likes than his usual posts. Elon Musk also responded to a few unrelated questions, such as animes to recommend to other people and a Starlink inquiry.

Ella even responded (Image via Twitter)

Ella Musk was one of the few people who responded to Elon Musk's Tweet. Like the original community challenge, Ella Musk's response is no longer there. Now, her account has been relegated to posting content creator spotlights.

The account doesn't have much activity as a whole. Its first visible post was back on September 7, 2021, and last was posted on September 8, 2021, before taking a break. This break lasted until October 13, 2021, when the Twitter account posted something unrelated to the recent Twitter drama.

Who is Ella Musk?

Ella Musk can be seen in Mondstadt's library (Image via Genshin Impact)

Other than a similar name, Ella Musk shares no similarities to Elon Musk in Genshin Impact. The Musk family in Genshin Impact studies Hilichurl linguistics, with two known members that players can see in-game.

Ella Musk is one of them, and she is the older sister of Dr. Edith (strangely, Ella uses a child model, and Dr. Edith uses an adult model). The former is located in Mondstadt and appears in a few Commissions involving Hilichurls.

The Twitter account associated with Ella Musk is official. Ergo, it's not a random fan-made account that was trolling. Here is her most recent public post:

Also Read

It would appear that both the Ella Musk and the Genshin Impact Twitter accounts have moved on from the initial community challenge. Only time will tell if they'll choose to revisit the concept of an Elon Musk x Genshin Impact crossover.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like the concept of Genshin Impact x Elon Musk? Yes No 0 votes so far