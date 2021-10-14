Elon Musk sends Genshin Impact fans into a frenzy with his latest troll tweet

Elon Musk has surprised Genshin Impact fans around the world by talking about his arrival in the game. miHoYo's action RPG title has gained a lot of attention lately, and is currently one of the highest-earning mobile games in the world.

In one of his latest tweets, the CEO at SpaceX claimed that he cannot wait to become a part of Genshin Impact.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣 Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣

The likes of Geoff Keighley also responded to Elon's tweet:

How is Elon Musk related to Genshin Impact?

Interestingly, it all began when Genshin Impact mentioned Elon Musk in a tweet that has now been deleted.

Genshin Impact wanted the community to follow Ella Musk, a well-known NPC in the game, on Twitter. In return, the developers promised to contact Elon Musk for a livestream and other tasks.

When 500K fans followed Ella, Genshin Impact promised to rename the official account back to Paimon.

The next three milestones were all related to Elon Musk:

One million followers: Genshin Impact will follow Elon Musk.

Three million followers: Genshin Impact will invite Elon Musk to do a livestream.

Five million followers: Genshin Impact will invite Elon to visit miHoYo's headquarters.

The deleted tweet by Genshin Impact contained the following conditions:

Deleted tweet by Genshin Impact that mentioned Elon Musk (Image via Twitter)

It is self-evident that reaching the milestones mentioned above was close to impossible for a new Twitter account like Ella Musk. Hence, miHoYo might have been trolling the players.

From the looks of it, Elon Musk also saw the tweet alongside thousands of fans before Genshin Impact deleted it. True to his nature, he left no opportunity to make fun of the entire incident.

Ella Musk from Genshin Impact responds to Elon Musk's tweet

In another surprising turn of events, the official Twitter handle for Ella Musk replied to Elon Musk.

Deleted tweet by Ella Musk (Image via Twitter/Genshin Update)

The NPC claimed that Elon Musk is her father, and asked him about his return. However, this tweet has been deleted as well.

Genshin Impact players must know Ella Musk from the commissions in Mondstadt. The young girl is always curious to talk to Hilichurls, and requests Paimon and the Traveler to help her for the same.

It is safe to assume that Genshin Impact was simply trolling players with the tweet, and Elon Musk is continuing the joke.

Ella Musk from Genshin Impact and Elon Musk are now trending on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

However, the community loved this indirect interaction as jokes related to Ella and Elon Musk in Genshin Impact are trending on Twitter at the moment.

