Genshin Impact 2.3 leak reveals Itto and Gorou's Elemental skill and Burst animations

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update will bring in two new Geo characters named Arataki Itto and Gorou. Both the characters were revealed recently, and the community already has sky-scraping expectations from them.

The Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst abilities of Itto and Gorou have also been leaked. From the looks of it, the meta in Genshin Impact will undergo massive changes and Geo will take over as the most powerful element.

Leakers have now revealed the animations for Itto and Gorou's skill and they certainly look promising.

Itto's Elemental Skill and Burst animations in Genshin Impact

Itto's Elemental Skill is called Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst. With this skill, Itto summons a young akaushi bull called Ushi on the field. For reference, this is similar to how Xiangling can summon Guoba with her skill.

However, players can hold the Elemental Skill button and aim for where to throw Ushi. The bull stays on the field until its HP reaches zero or the skill's duration (six seconds) ends. The cooldown for Itto's Elemental Skill is 10 seconds.

The leaked animations perfectly showcase Itto aiming and summoning Ushi:

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Itto gameplay showcaseSpecial thanks to a certain team member who spent 12 hours to get things working again. Itto gameplay showcaseSpecial thanks to a certain team member who spent 12 hours to get things working again. https://t.co/ZinBc2brDg

Ushi, the tiny Geo bull, looks adorable. However, it is a great combat tool for Itto as it grants Superlative Superstrength stacks to him.

Itto's Elemental Burst undoubtedly has one of the best animations in Genshin Impact. It is called Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil, where the Geo Claymore summons a special weapon (which was teased in the official images) and deals extensive damage.

Aratiko Itto summons this special weapon with his Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Leakers have revealed the animation of Itto using his Elemental Burst with full stacks of Superlative Superstrength:

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel ¿ @joieddd @Genshin_Intel Question, does all 5 Superlative Strength Stacks have the same animation? @Genshin_Intel Question, does all 5 Superlative Strength Stacks have the same animation? Here is a showcase of a C0 Itto with full stacks of Superlative Superstrength, using Elemental Burst followed by consecutive Charge Attacks. twitter.com/joieddd/status… Here is a showcase of a C0 Itto with full stacks of Superlative Superstrength, using Elemental Burst followed by consecutive Charge Attacks. twitter.com/joieddd/status… https://t.co/Jvw9vmV9Bf

Itto's attack speed in these animations is quite fast for a Claymore user, and this is owing to the Arataki Ichiban passive ability.

From the looks of it, Itto becomes an explosive Geo damage dealer with his Elemental Burst.

Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst animations in Genshin Impact

Gorou also belongs to the Geo element like Itto, but uses a bow during combat. Naturally, this changes his playstyle significantly.

It is safe to assume that Gorou will be an exceptional support character when combined with other Geo characters. Both his Elemental Skill and Burst are designed to provide several buffs such as defense, interruption resistance, and Geo DMG bonus. These buffs are based on the number of Geo characters in the party.

Lumie @lumie_lumie Gorou Idles and Gameplay 🐶Special thanks to someone for spending 12 hours to make this footage a reality! Gorou Idles and Gameplay 🐶Special thanks to someone for spending 12 hours to make this footage a reality! https://t.co/GbnDpkjayQ

The animations for Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst are similar, as he creates a circle on the field that provides the aforementioned buffs. However, support abilities are incredibly boosted when the character uses the Elemental Burst.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Genshin Impact now witnesses a stark change in the meta where three/four Geo-character parties become popular. The likes of Itto, Gorou, and Albedo/Zhongli can be used in such teams.

