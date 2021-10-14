Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto’s in-game model, Elemental Skill and Burst revealed

New Genshin Impact 2.3 text leaks from reliable leakers have let players know what Itto looks like and what his Elemental Skill and Burst can do.

There is no footage of his Elemental Skill and Burst yet. However, the text leaks are extensive to the point that players already know what they will accomplish in-game. Since it's from a leak, it's subject to change in the future.

Other information, such as his Ascension Materials and Constellations, has also been leaked. However, this article will solely focus on his in-game model, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Genshin Impact: 2.3 leaks reveal Itto's in-game model, Elemental Skill and Burst

Itto's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

His Elemental Skill is known as "Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!" Itto throws Ushi (a young akaushi bull) to deal GEO DMG to foes hit by Ushi. Genshin Impact players can also hold the Elemental Skill button to adjust where they'll throw Ushi.

If Ushi hits a foe, it will give Itto a stack of "Superlative Superstrength." Ushi will stay after being thrown and can assist in the following ways:

Taunt nearby opponents

Gain HP based on a percentage of Itto's Max HP

If a foe attacks Ushi, Itto will gain one Superlative Superstrength stack (once every two seconds)

Ushi will vanish if it has 0 HP or if its duration ends; doing so will give Itto one Superlative Superstrength Stack

Ushi is classified as a Geo construct, and Itto can only summon one Ushi at a time. He will inherit 100% HP at all levels of this Elemental Skill. Likewise, its Duration and Cooldown will always be the same (six and ten seconds, respectively).

The Elemental Skill DMG varies from 307.2% at Lv. 1 to 729.6% at Lv. 15 in Genshin Impact.

Superlative Superstrength is used to make Itto's Charged Attacks not use any Stamina and deal a powerful blow when the final stack is used.

Itto's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Itto's character model sheet (Image via lumie_lumie)

His Elemental Burst is known as "Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!" He uses his Oni King's Kanabou, which is a state with some special effects:

All Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks deal Geo DMG (Players can't override this effect)

His DEF increases his ATK

Itto's Normal Attack Speed also increases

His third, second, and third combo attacks from his Normal Attack chain give him one stack of Superlative Superstrength (if they hit a foe)

Itto's Elemental and Physical RES is boosted by 20%

All of these effects vanish if Itto leaves the field for any reason. The duration is 11 seconds across all levels, while the cooldown is 20 seconds. His Elemental Burst takes 80 Energy.

At Lv. 1, his Elemental Burst increases his ATK based on 57.6% of his DEF. At Lv. 15, this effect is boosted to 136.8%. His ATK SPD bonus is always 10%, regardless of the Elemental Burst level.

Itto's character model

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto ReferencesPlease open Dropbox link for full size (14472x3968) dropbox.com/s/lvoxe1tc78ae… Arataki Itto ReferencesPlease open Dropbox link for full size (14472x3968)dropbox.com/s/lvoxe1tc78ae…

There have been a few Genshin Impact leaks pertaining to Itto's character model. The Tweet above includes a dropbox of a high-quality picture of various angles of his model.

Another showcase for Itto's character model (Image via Anonbelle)

This image showcases three basic angles for the 5-star Geo Claymore user. It complements the previous leaks as it continues to establish what Itto will look like in-game.

A height comparison (Image via lumie_lumie)

Itto is taller than Zhongli in Genshin Impact (primarily because of his footwear).

The two characters are standing side-by-side, so Genshin Impact players know how big Itto will appear in-game. Zhongli is the tallest character in the game, so it looks like the new 5-star character will usurp him.

