Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto’s character model and splash art revealed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have become popular thanks to Itto's official introduction on Twitter recently.

Fans who are disappointed with Genshin Impact 2.2's lack of new characters (only Thoma thus far) should be pleased to find out that Genshin Impact 2.3 will have more options. One of these new playable characters is Itto, who recently took Twitter by storm with his appearance.

New leaks involving the character have recently surfaced on the internet. This article will primarily cover the splash art and character model leaks, although it will briefly mention his Elemental Burst.

Itto's character model and splash art revealed in recent Genshin Impact leaks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact "Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu◆ Arataki Itto

◆ The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang

◆ Geo

The tweet above is the most liked tweet for Genshin Impact's Twitter account. It currently stands at 252K+ likes. By comparison, the Raiden Shogun's official tweet had 152.5K likes.

Coincidentally, the second tweet about Itto is the second most-liked tweet for the Genshin Impact account. That one stands at 189.7K likes. Also, both tweets are number one and two when it comes to overall retweets.

However, this tweet only includes Itto's official artwork and some text introducing him to the player.

Itto's splash art

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel The first and greatest head of the Arataki Gang, famed throughout Hanamizaka in Inazuma City... Wait, what? Never heard of them? Seriously? The first and greatest head of the Arataki Gang, famed throughout Hanamizaka in Inazuma City... Wait, what? Never heard of them? Seriously? https://t.co/1s73KUeuqc

This tweet showcases Itto's leaked splash art. The character to his left is an oni. His Elemental Burst involves his "inner Raging Oni King." His Elemental Burst is similar to Kokokmi in that once he leaves the field, his Elemental Burst's effects vanish.

The background also differs from the previous tweets. Other than that, this splash art largely resembles what Genshin Impact players could see from the official tweets. Itto's render hasn't undergone any changes.

Still, all of this information comes from a leak. Hence, Itto's official splash art can be different in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Itto's character model

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto ReferencesPlease open Dropbox link for full size (14472x3968) dropbox.com/s/lvoxe1tc78ae… Arataki Itto ReferencesPlease open Dropbox link for full size (14472x3968)dropbox.com/s/lvoxe1tc78ae…

The dropbox in the link above contains images for Arataki Itto. For those that don't wish to download it, the image associated with it will be attached below:

Itto's character model (Image via lumie_lumie)

The original image was over 15 MB, so it's advisable to download it to view it optimally. It's a helpful picture for those who wish to look at Itto's entire character model. It includes all of the essential reference angles, including those not shown in the official tweet.

There is currently no playable character in Genshin Impact that resembles Itto. This character model looks like the official artwork and screenshots seen in previous leaks.

Like with the splash art, miHoYo can always change the final model for Genshin Impact 2.3.

Who is Itto?

Another Itto render (Image via Yukikami_Kris)

Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user whom leakers state will excel in a four Geo team. One of his passives increases the damage done via Arataki Kesagiri (his Charged Attacks) by 35% of his DEF.

Kujou Sara took his vision in the past, which sparked a rivalry between the two. He hasn't shown up in Genshin Impact 2.2 yet and is primarily a character referenced by various NPCs and signs.

Kujou Sara, Raiden Shogun, Sayu, and Yoimiya all reference him in a voice line. Out of the four, only Yoimiya references him in her story. It's in her Story 4 section and talks about her toys:

"They are not only popular among the children, but are much-loved by adults as well. Even Arataki Itto, the head of the Arataki Gang, comes over to buy her specially-made knickknacks, which he then brings to go challenge the one he has declared his nemesis."

