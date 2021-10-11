Arataki Itto and Gorou to be released in Genshin Impact 2.3 update

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 patch update is due in around two months.

However, the developers have revealed two highly anticipated characters set to be released along with the patch. Arataki Itto and Gorou will be the new characters confirmed by miHoYo for release along with the 2.3 patch update.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins. #GenshinImpact Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YotIulzlYp

Both characters have been highly speculated for a long time, and it seems that fans will finally be able to get their hands on them.

Arataki Itto and Gorou set to be Geo users in Genshin Impact

Arataki Itto is a character speculated to be released around patch 2.3 or 2.4. This is because, until now, his name has only been mentioned within character dialogs in Genshin Impact. However, there has not been any significant story implication of his.

It seems that miHoYo has finalized his release in 2.3 itself and will probably release a corresponding story quest as well. Arataki Itto is set to be a Geo Claymore user and is part of the Arataki Gang.

The weapon he has on his hand seems like a Claymore, even though there is only one weapon in the game that has a similar design to this one. It is a three-star weapon called the Debate Club.

The Debate Club seems very similar to the weapon on Itto’s hand and is categorized as a Claymore (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second character set for release, along with Arataki Itto, is Gorou, a general in the army of Sangonomiya Kokomi. He already had a significant screen appearance in the story quest for Inazuma and caught everyone’s attention almost immediately.

He is set to be a Geo bow user, and as per lore, he is extremely trustworthy and a great friend of Kaedehara Kazuha.

As per rumors and leaks, Itto is set to be five-star and Gorou four-star. It is also rumored that the latter will be released along with Albedo in the second part of patch 2.3.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know. A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know.

So far, there has been speculation that patch 2.3 will be rerun, just like patch 2.2. However, it seems miHoYo has shattered all leaks and is putting new characters in the 2.3 banner.

In either case, fans will need to wait for their release, even though the design and the fact new characters are coming will make everyone quite excited for the next patch.

