All Genshin Impact 2.2 event release dates including Thoma & Sayu's Hangout quest

Genshin Impact recently announced the full version 2.2 update notice containing all the details.

In phase one of Genshin Impact version 2.2, there will be three new events, including Hangout Events: Series 3. Players can take advantage of the upcoming events to collect Primogems.

For the main event, Childe and Xinyan appear to be playing an important role, with players receiving a free Xinyan as part of the rewards. There are also other entertaining side events, such as the return of the rhythm game and two new characters for the Hangout Events.

Genshin Impact 2.2 Labyrinth Warriors event release date

The Labyrinth Warrior event in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Labyrinth Warriors is the main event for Genshin Impact version 2.2 that will start on October 21 at 10:00 am (UTC+ 8). During the event, players will enter the Mystic Onmyou Chamber and obtain the Aged Tokens after completing the domain.

These Aged Tokens are the event currency and can be exchanged in the event shop for Primogems, Crown of Insight, Character Level-up Materials, Talent Level-up Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's With. Furthermore, if gamers complete the requirements for Blazing Unison, they can exchange the Aged Tokens for a free Xinyan.

Tuned to the World's Sounds event release date

Return of rhythm event with a new musical instrument (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tuned to the World's Sounds is a rhythm game similar to the previous Genshin Impact event. This music-based minigame will start on October 15 at 10:00 am (UTC +8).

Play an ensemble piece with a certain character (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this event, players will receive a new instrument called Floral Zither after completing Kazuha's commission. They can play ensemble pieces with other characters such as Zhongli, Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and more with the instrument.

By completing the events, Genshin Impact gamers can obtain Primogems, Mora, Character Level-Up Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Hangout Event: Series III release date

Hangout Event: Series III features Thoma and Sayu (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third series of Hangout Event is coming soon with Thoma and Sayu as the spotlight characters. This event will be permanently available after the version 2.2 update. The maintenance period may end on October 13 at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Hangout Events for Sayu and Thoma.The Story Quest feature is unlocked at Adventure Rank 26. Story Keys are obtained by completing Daily Commissions. Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Hangout Events for Sayu and Thoma.The Story Quest feature is unlocked at Adventure Rank 26. Story Keys are obtained by completing Daily Commissions. https://t.co/R7PBU5iYAV

Hangout Event features an entirely different gameplay than the normal Story Quest. Players will have multiple dialog options to choose from, affecting which ending they will obtain. To unlock the quest, one must be Adventure Rank 30 or above and complete the Archon Quest Chapter 2: Act 3 'Omnipresence Over Mortals.'

Genshin Impact fans can complete all endings for one character to obtain secret achievements and Primogems.

Completing new events is the main method of collecting Primogems, especially for F2P (Free-To-Play) players. Therefore, they should pay attention to the start date and the end date of an event to ensure they can complete it within the given duration.

