Genshin Impact 2.2 update pre-installation: Download size, process, and more

The Genshin Impact 2.2 update is right around the corner, and to enhance the user experience, the developers have already rolled out the pre-installation content. This feature allows players to download the majority of new resources beforehand.

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View details here:

The pre-installation function for the 2.2 update is now available on both mobile and PC platforms.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update pre-installation download size

It is worth noting that the download size of the pre-installation update varies across both platforms. Moreover, users might get slightly different download sizes owing to the language files they have opted for.

On PC, the 2.2 update pre-installation size might vary from 5.84 GB to 6.3 GB. Some players have even reported that the update amounts to 5.49 GB with Japanese voice files.

On the mobile platform, the reported update size is 3.8 GB. If gamers have opted for multiple language voice files, this number might increase significantly.

How to download Genshin Impact 2.2 pre-installation update on mobile and PC platforms

On PC, users have to first update the Genshin Impact launcher. After doing so, they can open the launcher, and a 'Game Pre-Installation' button will be available right next to the start button.

Game Pre-Installation button for the 2.2 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

On mobiles (Android and iOS), there are two methods to install the 2.2 update beforehand.

1. Players can open Genshin Impact and follow: Paimon Menu > Settings > Other> Pre-Installation Resource Package.

The Pre-Install Resource Package option on mobiles (Image via Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, the download size might vary for players.

Pre-Install Resource Package size for 2.2 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

2. Players can also install the Resource Package from the login screen. The 'Pre-Install Resource Package' option can be found at the bottom left corner of the screen.

PC players can enjoy Genshin Impact while downloading the 2.2 update in the background. However, this isn't available for mobile users. Hence, they are advised to complete any important Domains or challenges before initiating the process.

As of now, Genshin Impact has also revealed the four-star characters for Childe's banner and the new weapon banner that will arrive in the first phase of the 2.2 update. The latest patch will come on October 13.

