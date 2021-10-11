Genshin Impact reveals Childe banner 4-star characters and new weapon banner

Childe is all set to have his second re-run banner in Genshin Impact with the 2.2 update. As usual, three four-star characters will also have a boosted drop rate in the banner alongside the five-star Hydro Bow user.

Moreover, Childe's banner will be accompanied by a weapon banner (Epitome Invocation) that will feature two five-star weapons and five four-star weapons.

Four-star Genshin Impact characters that will be featured in Childe's banner

The characters who will receive a substantial drop-rate boost alongside Childe in the Farewell of Snezhnaya banner are:

Chongyun

Ningguang

Yanfei

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Q8PDi8bRaG

Chongyun, a Cryo Claymore user, mainly works as an enabler in Genshin Impact. On the flip side, both Yanfei and Ningguang are Catalyst users belonging to the Pyro and Geo elements, respectively.

Yanfei is a solid DPS unit, and the Pyro element further adds to it. Similarly, Ningguang is a great damage dealer who becomes even better at higher constellations. Hence, this banner is an excellent opportunity for players to improve the stats of their four-star characters.

It is worth noting that Ayaka's banner, called The Heron's Court, also featured these characters, and fans are surprised that miHoYo has repeated the pattern.

Genshin Impact reveals new weapon banner featuring Polar Star and Memory of Dust

The Epitome Invocation banner for the first phase of the 2.2 update will feature two new weapons named Polar Star and Memory of Dust.

While the former is the signature weapon for Childe, the latter is a five-star Catalyst that primarily increases the shield strength of characters.

The Polar Star has a Crit Rate sub-stat, and its passive ability to increase Burst and Skill DMG as well as ATK seems tailor-made for Childe.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Polar Star (Bow) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Polar Star (Bow) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/5W6bOQ8CRQ

The four-star weapons that will have a boosted drop rate on the new weapon banner are:

Akuoumaru (Claymore)

Favonius Sword (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Eye of Perceptions (Catalyst)

Rust (Bow)

All these featured weapons are great alternatives for five-star weapons in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, the Rust Bow is often considered the best four-star weapon for Childe, as it offers an ATK sub-stat.

As an aside, Hu Tao's banner will follow Childe's banner in Genshin Impact version 2.2, and the only four-star character confirmed in it is Thoma.

