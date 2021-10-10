All Starconch locations in Genshin Impact: Childe's ascension material farming guide

Childe is returning to Genshin Impact with the 2.2 update. He is the first character to get two re-run banners in the game, and this time around, players will also be able to unlock his signature weapon called Polar Star.

Hydro is an under-represented element in Genshin Impact, and Childe belongs to it. Regardless, the bow user is an excellent main damage per second (DPS) character, and deals massive Hydro damage (DMG).

To ascend Childe fully, players require 168 Starconches. 85 Starconches can be collected at once, and here's a quick guide to farming the material.

All Starconch locations in Genshin Impact

Starconch is a local specialty of the Liyue region. Only Childe uses this material for ascension, and it has no other use in Genshin Impact so far.

Starconches can be spotted on Liyue's beaches. Players can find all the Starconch locations in the Genshin Impact Interactive Map embedded below:

There are three prominent locations in Liyue where players can find Starconch. Luckily, the ascension material is only found on beaches and can be farmed easily.

Guyun Stone Forest

The Guyun Stone Forest is the first region where players can start farming for Starconch.

These are the locations of all the Starconches in the area:

All Starconch locations in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Yaoguang Shoal

The Yoaguang Shoal is the second region with an abundance of Starconches. Players can simply stroll through the beach or travel via waypoints to collect them.

Yaoguang Shoal Starconch locations (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

It is worth noting that some Starconches are located on the edge of Dragonspine too.

Guili Plains

The final prominent farming location for Starconches is the Guili Plains. Players can either reach the region's shore from Yaoguang Shaol, or directly teleport to the Domain of Forsaken Ruins.

All Starconch locations in Guili plains (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Interestingly, players can also get 3 additional Starconches from Miss Bu at Yaoguang Shoal by talking to her for the first time.

Lastly, the Bolai NPC sells 5 Starconches for 1,000 Mora every 3 days.

These are all the locations and methods through which players can collect Starconches in Genshin Impact. Childe's re-run banner is around the corner, and it will be followed by Hu Tao's re-run banner that includes Thoma as well.

