Childe in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, rerun banner release date, new signature weapon, and more

Childe is the first Genshin Impact character to have a second rerun banner (meaning it will be his third overall).

The popular Fatui Harbinger is a 5-star Hydro Bow user. By now, most players should be familiar with what Childe does. It's important to know is that his second rerun banner will take place in Genshin Impact 2.2. It will be the first banner, with the second one featuring Hu Tao and Thoma.

Childe fans should also be pleased to find that his signature weapon will be in the weapon banner alongside his rerun. This weapon is known as Polar Star, and some fans might remember its leaked name being Brumal Star.

Diving into Childe in Genshin Impact

Childe is also known as Tartaglia (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nothing about Childe's kit is being changed in this rerun. Instead, it's another opportunity for his fans to get more copies of the character. If Genshin Impact players wish to skip this rerun banner, they must wait until November 2 for the next one.

Childe's voice actors

Childe's voice actors (Image via Genshin Impact)

Childe's voice actors in Genshin Impact are:

Yudong (Chinese)

Griffin Burns (English)

Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese)

Nam Doh-hyeong (Korean)

Ryōhei Kimura once won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 6th Seiyu Awards. He's popular in Japan and has been involved in numerous roles thus far since 1999.

Griffin Burns is newer to the scene but already has a few memorable roles. Nothing has changed with Childe's voice actors since the character was initially released back on November 11, 2020.

Rerun banner release date

The two character banners for Genshin Impact players to look forward to in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Childe's second rerun banner has a release date of October 13. It will last until November 2, with Hu Tao being on the next 5-star character banner. It's unknown who the 4-star characters will be on Childe's banner.

New signature weapon

Polar Star is Childe's upcoming signature weapon.

Polar Star is Childe's upcoming signature weapon. It's a 5-star Bow, and its effect is Daylight's Augury, which does the following:

"Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Byakuya Kyousei will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Byakuya Kyousei are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Byakuya Kyousei created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others."

That effect is for Polar Star at Refinement Level 1. At Refinement Level 5, the Elemental Skill and Burst DMG effect doubles. The ATK buff activated by Byakuya Kyousei also doubles. The stacks still last for the same amount of time (12 seconds).

This Bow will be available in the Epitome Invocation banner. It has the same release date as Childe's second rerun (October 13 to November 2). This weapon banner is a separate one from the Farewell of Snezhnaya.

Polar Star's secondary stat in Genshin Impact is CRIT Rate. At level 1, its default value is 7.2, whereas its level 90 value is 33.1.

