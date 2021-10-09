Chinese Genshin Impact streamer to giveaway free Tartaglia ‘Childe’ to 1200 viewers after losing bet

It's not often when a Genshin Impact streamer decides to giveaway 1200 Tartaglias (Childe) to 1200 viewers.

For reference, it could cost him nearly 186K USD if he chooses to follow up. That is substantially more than what the average American makes each year (for several years, actually). This generous giveaway happened because he lost a bet that involved Tartaglia.

Most streamers would never give away this much money for a minor bet. Daxiangge is the name of the Chinese streamer who made this bet on Bilibili. For those that don't know, Bilibili is a popular Chinese video-sharing website similar to YouTube.

Curious Genshin Impact players can see the streamer's response by clicking here.

Genshin Impact: Chinese streamer surprisingly honors decision to giveaway free Tartaglia 'Childe' to 1200 viewers after losing a bet

Naturally, many Redditors were impressed that a streamer would honor such a large bet. The bet itself was simple: Daxiangge bet his viewers that Childe would not have his third rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.2.

He stated that he would give away 1200 Tartaglias if he were wrong. As Genshin Impact fans might suspect, Childe was revealed to have a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Daxiangge made this bet as he felt a third Childe rerun banner would be absurd given he already had one fairly recently. The 1,200 viewers who would get their free copy of Tartaglia were subscribers, but that money alone wouldn't pay for all the free Childe copies.

He lets his subscribers know that they can forego their free Tartaglia copy in Genshin Impact, but they shouldn't force other viewers to do the same.

The aftermath of the Tartaglia bet

This photo of Kokomi was posted alongside the streamer's comments (Image via Genshin Impact)

More than 1,200 viewers proceeded to subscribe to Daxiangge's channel. These viewers could then choose either Kokomi, Tartaglia, or 500 CHY (77.6 USD). The streamer even remarks on how he might need to borrow some money to make this promise work.

In the end, he chose to honor the initial bet as he felt responsible for making the Childe rerun bet. He even gave an inspirational speech:

"Finally, I want to say that although this incident was difficult for me to accept at the beginning, I think about it carefully compared to some people who have encountered natural and man-made disasters that have caused them to go bankrupt. At least I still have food and drink, at least I still have so many friends who support me and trust me! I want to say I am lucky! At the same time, thank you very much for the subs, gifts and superchats of all the viewers today. I am really touched! Through this incident, I want to tell everyone: no matter what difficulties you encounter, you must look forward no matter how unfortunate you are! Don't compare with people who have lived better than yourself, there will always be someone worse than you! Compared to them, you are the lucky person. What could be more fortunate than being born to be a human being?"

Note: The above excerpt is a translation of what Daxiangge said on Bilibili regarding this Childe giveaway.

Ultimately, this whole ordeal would cost him nearly 186K USD. Still, it seems like he has taken everything in his stride. His Bilibili post has over 3.4K likes and around 4.7K comments.

Daxiangge has over 4.8 million followers, hence, he can recuperate some of his losses with the Tartaglia giveaway in Genshin Impact. Hopefully, his viewers (read winners) can enjoy their free Childe.

