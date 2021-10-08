What are Genshin Impact hashflags?

Genshin Impact hashflags received a lot of attention when it was first released on Twitter. The community decided to document all the available hashflags for the game.

During the first anniversary of the title, miHoYo spent millions buying hashflags on Twitter. Surprisingly, most of the hashflags are still functional.

Genshin Impact has added hashflags for every playable character. Some characters even have multiple hashflags for different aliases. For example, Razor has two hashflags - #Razor and #WolfBoy.

Genshin Impact introduces unique hashflags on Twitter

Genshin Impact hashflag is a combination of a hashtag and emoji. The first hashflag released was during the anniversary celebration on September 28th.

Usually, Twitter doesn't allow hashtags with emojis. Thus, prominent organizations such as miHoYo pay a high sum for each hashflag. Although Twitter completely hid the process and pricing, the Genshin Impact community speculated that each hashflag costs around a million dollars.

Hashflags usually appear during special occasions or events and are short-lived. In addition, they are mainly used to increase brand engagement for a significant event, such as the release of a movie.

It makes sense that miHoYo wants to employ hashflags during Genshin Impact's first anniversary. Rather than creating a temporary hashflag, it seems like the publisher partnered with Twitter for permanent fixtures.

All the Genshin Impact hashflags available (Image via DevilTakoyaki)

Half of the 150+ hashflags in the image above are still available and can be used when composing a tweet. Some of them, such as #JeanGunnhildr, have become a normal hashtag without the emoji.

How to use Genshin Impact hashflags

Anyone on Twitter can use any available Genshin Impact hashflags, including non-Genshin Impact fans.

How to use hashflags on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

When one types a hashtag in a tweet, it generates recommendations. If the hashtag has a flag associated with it, users will see pop up. Click on the relevant Genshin Impact hashflag to use it.

The result after posting a tweet (Image via Twitter)

Also Read

Note that hashflags are only applicable on Twitter. Other third-party apps such as Tweetbot do not have access to hashflags. When tweeting with any other app, users are recommended to use a hashtag.

The Genshin Impact hashflags are undeniably cute. However, this move could not douse fans' displeasure with miHoYo's silence regarding the anniversary rewards and the use of Moonchase Charms in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Srijan Sen