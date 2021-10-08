miHoYo responds to “Third party not yet registered” issue in Genshin Impact

Many PS5 players found themselves unable to play Genshin Impact today, and miHoYo has responded. In a maelstrom of grievances and gripe, miHoYo offered reasons for the "Third party not yet registered" error.

miHoYo provides reasons for Genshin Impact error

The reason is simple: according to miHoYo, there is an error with the PlayStation Network. This is adversely affecting PS5 players as they cannot log in or do anything in Genshin Impact. They're being hindered by the "Third party not yet registered" error.

Fortunately, players on other platforms haven't faced this issue. For example, PC users can still play the game, and according to customer support, PS4 owners haven't been affected either:

"Thank you for reaching out to us. We apologize for the inconvenience of this situation. We have been made aware of a login issue on the PS5 version of the game, the PS4 version seems to not be affected. Our teams are currently looking into it right now! Thank you for your patience and your comprehension. Best regards, Genshin Impact Support Team."

In a swift response, miHoYo has urged players to wait until the problem is resolved. Once that is over, the news will be disseminated through in-game notices and community channels.

Fortunately, the fix seems to be going live now. This comes after some PS5 players reported that they can now log-in to the game.

The PS5 version of Genshin Impact is starting to work following miHoYo's efforts

As far as official community channels go, miHoYo's Twitter page hasn't commented on this matter yet. Likewise, the official Discord channel has no new information.

Players cannot fix the "third party not registered" error themselves. Amidst the confusion, some believe that the recent PS5 firmware update caused this problem. However, the game was still playable shortly afterward.

It's unknown what exactly caused this issue. Either way, some players aren't happy that they can't continue their usual Genshin Impact grind. However, according to information mentioned above, PS5 owners who have the PS4 version can circumvent this issue.

Genshin Impact gamers all over the world are facing this problem right now. Social media platforms were riddled with grievances and complaints. The aforementioned Reddit post includes several users who are suffering from this issues.

This ratifies some of the above information. For instance, Genshin Impact fans can play the game on PS4 or other devices without any hiccups.

Notably, it also includes some users who are now able to play the game. It's worth noting that the fix isn't live everywhere. If it works right now, then miHoYo has already solved the problem.

However, there is no information on how long the process will take. It's important to note that the "third party not yet registered" error is related to the PS5 players' current log-in problem.

If one is having issues logging into Genshin Impact on other devices, it's due to a different reason.

