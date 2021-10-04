Full list of new events, rewards and redeem codes in Genshin Impact 2.2 update

Genshin Impact 2.2 is bringing a ton of new content, including events, quests, and of course, new rewards to uncover. Fans can also grab some easy Primogems through the reward codes given out during the 2.2 livestream.

Childe and Xinyan seem to be the main focus of this event, with players even receiving a free Xinyan from the new rewards. There are also some fun side events like the return of the music-based minigame and two new Hangout Events.

Fans can find out about all the new events coming here.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Events, rewards and redeem codes from the newest update

The first thing that most players are interested in are the Genshin Impact 2.2 redeem codes. These codes provide players with Mora, Heroes Wits, and of course, Primogems. The codes play a large part in why fans tune into the Genshin Impact livestreams, and all three of them are listed here:

LBNDKG8XDTND gives 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores NB6VKHQWVANZ gives 100 Primogems and 5 Heroes Wits BSNUJGQFUTPM gives 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Players should make sure to redeem these codes before they expire, as the free rewards are definitely worth grabbing.

Genshin Impact 2.2 events and rewards

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



youtu.be/PukB9J1Mih8 The trials of the warriors are hidden in the domain, the sorrowful past buried in the hazy fog.When the veil of mystery is lifted, regardless if you are a martial artist craving for combator a Traveler from a distant land, all will be revealed. The trials of the warriors are hidden in the domain, the sorrowful past buried in the hazy fog.



Genshin Impact's 2.2 trailer has just been revealed and fans can expect tons of new content in the update. Several events have been revealed, including the Labyrinth Warriors event featuring Childe and Xinyan.

This seems to be the main event of the update and will provide an all new experience for Genshin Impact players.

Labyrinth Warriors

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Labyrinth Warriors will feature the Traveler and his allies entering the Mystic Onmyou Chamber to take on fierce foes who have been trapped within. This perilous domain is unpredictable and tricky and can pose a serious threat to an unprepared team.

Fans will be receiving tons of rewards from this event like Primogems, Mora, EXP books, a Crown of Insight and even a free Xinyan. As Xinyan features heavily in the story of this event, it makes sense that she will be available in an event currency shop during its duration.

Shadow of the Ancients

The Shadow of the Ancients event will take place on Tsurumi Island and will concern ancient artifacts that need to be researched.

Players will scout out locations with a scholar from Sumeru, locating components and completing machines. They will be rewarded well for this, with Primogems, Talent books, Mora and Enhancement ores available upon task completion.

Tuned to the World's Sounds

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Kazuha will gift players with a new instrument known as the Floral Zither, and they will team up with characters across the world of Teyvat to play melodies and share music. This event is similar to the previous rhythm game event, though this time it will be shared with NPCs like Zhongli, Raiden and Xiao.

Fans can grab rewards like Primogems, Mora, Character EXP books and more while having some fun with their instruments.

Dreams of Bloom

Levi、 原神・崩壊3rd @UI_Infinite 4th Event, Dreams of Bloom!



Genshin Impact's first gardening event, Dreams of Bloom, will also be taking place during the 2.2 update, and will feature tons of flower arranging and raising.

Fans can share their flowers with friends and by planting and arranging them they will gain rewards like Primogems and Mora, along with a unique special gardening package. Players who have been tending to their gardens in the Serenitea Pot will definitely want to take part in the Dreams of Bloom event.

Ley Line Overflow

The final announced event for the Genshin Impact 2.2 update is the return of Ley Line Overflow. This event is a great way to farm up resources like Mora or EXP books as it provides double drops from Blossoms of Wealth or Revelation for the same amount of Resin.

Fans will only be able to take advantage of this three times a day, but it is still a great mini-event for farming.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is bringing a ton of events with its new update, and with so many opportunities to get Primogems and more, players won't want to miss out.

Edited by R. Elahi

