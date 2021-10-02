Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma's Pyro support abilities explained

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed more of Thoma's powerful Pyro support abilities and they have some amazing applications. Thoma can provide:

Shields for his allies.

A ton of Pyro damage.

Reliable off-field Pyro application which could enable tons of teams that lacked a useful Pyro applicator.

Thoma's Elemental Burst could end up being as useful as Xingqiu's, though the rate of application is far slower. Still, fans will definitely want to give Thoma a try, and they can get an early look at his support abilities here.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma's support skills explained

Thanks to some Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks, fans can get a good look at Thoma's abilities, especially his support skills. Both Thoma's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst provide great benefits to a Genshin Impact team, as Thoma conjures up fiery shields with both abilities.

Thoma's shields scale off of his max HP, which means that a tankier Thoma will generate even thicker shields. Conversely, Thoma can still pump out a ton of damage with his Pyro damage if he's built for it, and he can definitely be a useful Pyro damage support.

Thoma's Elemental Skill

Thoma's Elemental Skill is Blazing Blessing, and when it's activated Thoma will use his spear to perform a powerful kick dealing AOE Pyro damage. When Thoma uses this skill, he also generates a Blazing Barrier, which is the name for his unique Pyro element shields.

These shields resist Pyro damage far better than normal shields, with a 250% absorption level. They also stack up whenever Thoma summons one, giving him some great protection skills. The shields begin at a 7.2% max HP scaling at level 1, and reach a 10.08% scaling at level 6.

Thoma's Elemental Burst

Thoma's Elemental Burst is Crimson Ooyoroi, and it is where his kit really shines. Thoma creates a whirlwind of Pyro with his spear and damages enemies all around him before creating a unique Blazing Barrier called a Scorching Ooyoroi.

This Blazing Barrier is special though, as it provides an additional bonus that creates blasts of Pyro damage known as Fiery Collapses.

When characters protected by Thoma's Scorching Ooyoroi perform Normal Attacks, a Fiery Collapse will spawn and deal AOE Pyro damage to those it hits. This can trigger every one second, and will deal 58% of Thoma's ATK at level 1 and scale to 81% at level 6.

Thoma definitely provides a ton of extra value to any Genshin Impact team and fans should not overlook him.

