Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream on October 3

Genshin Impact will be having its 2.2 update livestream on October 3, and fans will be able to see tons of information about the new update. This livestream is set to be a part of the 2021 Tokyo Game Show and will feature the Japanese voice actors of Aether, Thoma, and Xinyan.

Fans can expect to see tons of information about the Genshin Impact 2.2 update revealed, along with events and promo codes. Players can read here to learn about the top 5 things to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream: Top 5 things to look forward to

With the livestream only a few days away, players will definitely want to prepare for all of the new information coming. The 2.2 update will bring a ton of new events and content, along with two new banners making the livestream unmissable for fans of the game.

5) New events revealed

New events coming in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update will be revealed, like the upcoming musical event that allows players to duet with some of their favorite characters around Teyvat. This event will even gift fans with a new instrument to create music and play songs with. Tons of people enjoyed the last musical event, and the upcoming version is sure to be even better.

4) Sayu and Thoma's hangout revealed

Sayu and Thoma will likely have their hangout events shown off, as the Genshin Impact 2.2 stream shows off their mini-quests and more. These two characters are quite popular in the community and their hangout events will give them some extra time to shine. Hangout events also bring tons of rewards, including Primogems, so fans will want to make sure they take some notes.

3) Thoma's gameplay revealed

Thoma is an upcoming 4-star character in Genshin Impact's 2.2 update and many fans will likely see his official gameplay for the first time. His powerful Pyro abilities will be showcased and explained, giving players a sneak peek at the new character. Fans of Thoma won't want to miss out on his gameplay and reveal.

2) New banners confirmed

There has been tons of speculation about the newest banners, with leakers giving multiple options for the reruns coming in Genshin Impact 2.2. This livestream should confirm who will be appearing on the banners and allow players to know for sure whether they will be summoning for rare characters like Hu Tao or Childe.

1) New promo codes

As usual, the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream will also feature promo codes that provide tons of Primogems and rewards for players. Many fans tune into the livestreams just to get the codes as soon as possible, and it is likely that this livestream will bring some great rewards.

Genshin Impact's 2.2 livestream is only a few days away and with so many reasons to tune in, fans won't want to miss it.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

