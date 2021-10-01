Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: New Thoma gameplay reveals Elemental Skill, Burst, and Shield animations

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new gameplay of the upcoming 4-star character Thoma. Thoma will be releasing during Genshin Impact's 2.2 update, and will bring some powerful supportive abilities to any team.

He is a Pyro polearm user, making him the third character wielding that combo. Fans of Thoma will definitely want to see some of his early gameplay in action, as his Elemental Skill, Burst and Shield are shown off in this showcase.

With Thoma's release coming soon, players won't have much longer to wait to summon for this Inazuman fighter.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma animations and abilities revealed

Thanks to new Genshin Impact leaks, players can see tons of new Thoma animations and visuals early. His Elemental Skill and Burst can clearly be seen as he battles both Hydro Slimes, and a training dummy of Childe.

Thoma's powerful normal attack animations can be seen as well, including his unique polearm throw during his final attack. It's unknown if this attack will deal ranged damage, but it would be a very interesting addition to his kit.

Thoma's Elemental Skill: Blazing Blessing can be seen as he uses his spear to kick enemies and release a gout of flame. Thoma gains a Pyro infusion when he performs this attack, as well as gaining a Blazing Barrier.

This barrier will protect him from damage, and even carries over to his fellow teammates. It is essentially a Pyro-infused shield, which means it absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively, making it a great choice against Pyro enemies.

Thoma can dish out both a great offense and defense, making him a prime choice for any Genshin Impact team.

Thoma's Elemental Burst can also be seen as he utilizes his Crimson Ooyoroi to form a raging storm of Pyro around him, unleashing a powerful Blazing Barrier. This barrier will release blasts of Pyro damage every one second in coordination with character attacks, similar to other skills like Xingqiu's Elemental Burst.

This ability could synergize incredibly well with certain characters and may open the door to powerful new team compositions. Fans will definitely want to experiment with Thoma's Elemental Burst and utilize its amazing potential.

With only a few more days to wait until Genshin Impact's official 2.2 livestream, more information about Thoma isn't far away.

