Genshin Impact 2.2 banner leaks: Thoma, Childe, and Hu Tao rerun details revealed so far

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new content coming in a future update, including the upcoming 2.2 banners. While fans will have to wait a bit longer for official confirmation, it looks like Thoma, Childe, and Hu Tao are pretty much expected to be arriving in 2.2.

Childe's return to the limited banner would make it his second rerun, while Hu Tao would be making her first appearance since her original run. Thoma might also debut sometime during this update it seems, and fans can learn more about these leaked banners here.

Genshin Impact leaks: 2.2 banner rerun details and more

Save Your Primos // saveyourprimos.carrd.co @SaveYourPrimos [CORRECTION] It has been brought to our attention that the aforementioned screenshot is misleading, as is was isolated from further context (see attached.)



Multiple leakers have stated that Hu Tao and Childe will both be making an appearance on the Genshin Impact 2.2 limited banner. These two characters have been featured before, and it seems like they will be getting a rerun according to this insider information.

Leaks have also claimed that Thoma will be on one of the two banners, with Hu Tao's banner being the likely suspect. Childe's signature bow has also been leaked, with a unique passive fitting his attack style.

Many of Genshin Impact's most credible leakers have stated that Hu Tao and Childe will be on the 2.2 banners, though it seems like there is disagreement about which character will appear first.

It's hard to say in advance, as things can change up until the very last second, especially since the characters are both receiving a rerun. Still, players should be ready to save up their Primogems from the Anniversary to ensure they can get either of these powerful characters when Genshin Impact 2.2 releases.

Thoma in Genshin Impact 2.2

Genshin Impact's 2.2 livestream is set to feature the voice actor of Thoma, a leaked 4-star character from Inazuma. Thoma has made several appearances in Genshin Impact's story and has garnered quite a following in the playerbase.

His leaked abilities show his powerful support skills and he could pave the way for a ton of incredible team compositions due to his Elemental Burst. Fans won't want to miss out on the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream to learn more about Thoma.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks continue to shed light on new additions to the game, and while the future is still uncertain, fans can continue to check here for the latest information.

