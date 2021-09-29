How to get Wings of Shimmering Galaxy in Genshin Impact as 1st Anniversary reward

Genshin Impact fans may still have some surprises left in store as the 1st Anniversary rewards begin rolling out. The Wings of Shimmering Galaxy were previously believed to be part of a paid-only bundle, but it seems like players will be able to receive them for free as the first part of the game's Anniversary gifts. Receiving these wings is easy, as all you'll need to do is log in and accept them from the in-game mailbox. This is only the first of several gifts, and they may pave the way to winning the hearts of Genshin Impact's community once more.

Genshin Impact: How to get The Wings of Shimmering Galaxy

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Mihoyo has started to release anniversary rewards in the mail.

#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/ruETVeoHjt

As Genshin Impact's 1st Anniversary celebrations began, fans were angered by the lack of proper rewards and took to social media to spread their concerns. Now it seems like miHoYo has started doling out the 1st Anniversary rewards properly, with a new set of Wings and 400 Primogems as the first of four reward packages. While it's unknown whether this was prepared before the backlash, it's still a well-received gift, and grabbing these items is easy.

ɪɴɴᴏᴄᴇɴᴄᴇ @Jarodsteel1

To accept this surprise 1st Anniversary gift, all you'll need to do is log into the game and head to the in-game mail option. This gift may not be ready on your server yet, as each server is slowly rolling them out. Here are the steps to check and receive the gifts:

Open Genshin Impact Press ESC to open up the Paimon Menu Click the Mail Icon in the options Open the new "Thank You to All Our Travelers" in-game mail Click Claim to receive all rewards

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK



After the rewards are claimed, you will be able to equip these new music-themed wings on any character, giving their gliding a new look. These wings are cosmetic only and function the same way as any glider, but players will want to use these on their most dignified characters with their unique aesthetic. You'll also receive 400 Primogems, which is enough for two rolls, which can help push players towards pity.

What other rewards will players recieve

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



The Wings of Shimmering Galaxy were originally part of a bundle with the Splendid Phrase furnishing and a unique name card. These items may appear in future Anniversary gift letters, granting players all of these fantastic pieces without having to spend money. If each letter contains 400 Primogems, you'll also have 1600 by the end of the rewards, which is a full 10-pull. It's unknown exactly what will be arriving in the next few letters, but fans should keep an eye out for these surprise gifts.

Genshin Impact's 1st Anniversary wasn't received very well by fans, but with these surprise gifts, things may change.

