Will Arataki Itto be a Claymore type character in Genshin Impact? Everything leaked so far

Genshin Impact has a ton of unreleased characters that are still in development, and thanks to leaks, fans can get some early info about their playstyle and abilities.

Arataki Itto is one of Inazuma's most anticipated characters, as he appears in tons of dialogue from NPCs and on signposts across the region. He has become a popular character in the community and it appears that through datamined information, players now know even more about the Oni Sumo King.

Arataki Itto seems to be a powerful 5-star Claymore wielder, with some unique skills of ghostly nature. Fans can find out everything known so far about Arataki Itto's weapon here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Arataki Itto's weapon type and more

Thanks to some datamined information, Genshin Impact players can get an early look at Arataki Itto's moveset in the game, though without images it's hard to imagine exactly what his abilities will look like.

Still, it appears that these attacks clearly define Itto as a Claymore user with a set of powerful blows and sweeping attacks. Itto also has abilities listed as extra attacks, along with Ghost attacks.

While extra attacks could refer to Charged attacks, Ghost attacks are something that is totally unique. Whether Itto harnesses the powers of the undead or calls spirits to his side, it will definitely be a cool ability.

Who is Arataki Itto

Itto is referenced by many of Genshin Impact's characters and has a strong presence in Inazuma as one of the individuals who lost their Vision due to the Vision Hunt Decree.

However, unlike most people who lost their Visions, Itto never gave up and continued to hunt down Kujou Sara intending to have it returned in a fair duel. Itto travels across Inazuma leaving his name and messages with whoever he comes across, and with such an established presence, it is almost guaranteed that he will become a playable character in the future.

Is Arataki Itto guaranteed to be a Claymore user

Lumie @lumie_lumie Here's some older beta classifications, and why you shouldn't trust them to not change.



Albedo - Bow

Ganyu - Catalyst

Ayaka - Polearm

Yoimiya - Polearm

Yanfei / Feiyan - Sword

Based on this current information, it's pretty safe to say that Arataki Itto will remain a Claymore user by the time he is released. However, Genshin Impact fans should be sure to remember characters like Ganyu and Albedo who received weapon changes before release.

Genshin Impact has a habit of changing things right before release to keep leaks from spoiling things, and Itto may undergo some changes before he hits the live game.

Genshin Impact fans have a ton of characters to look forward to from future releases, and Arataki Itto is definitely someone to get excited about.

