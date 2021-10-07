Genshin Impact players are clueless about the use of Moonchase charms

The Moonlight Merriment event ends in under a week, but Genshin Impact players are still wondering why their inventories are full of Moonchase Charms.

In Genshin Impact, players have spent the past week and a half collecting Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests. By finding these items, players have fulfilled the Moonlight Seeker event and earned free Primogems in the process. However, for some reason, the Moonchase Charms are accumulating in gamers’ inventories, and no one knows exactly what they will do with them.

Genshin Impact fans wonder what they will do with their Moonchase Charms

Moonchase Charms expiring in the inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players have collected as many as 70 Moonchase Charms in the Moonlight Seeker event. When collected, these items are added to the in-game inventory. The Genshin Impact team hasn't explained why the Moonchase Charms sit in players' bags, and there's no telling what will become of them.

Especially now that the Moonchase Charms are soon to expire, players are curious and confused about why they were ever in their inventories. Some gamers believe they will simply expire without purpose. On the other hand, some are still clinging to the hope that they will trade their Moonchase Charms for some reward.

nana needs ænergy @isslatsirhc What is the use of moonchase charms What is the use of moonchase charms https://t.co/rkSNnWVQY1

anna ♡˖꒰ᵕ༚ᵕ⑅꒱ @dyowings so uhm do the moonchase charms have no use at all? 😢😢 so uhm do the moonchase charms have no use at all? 😢😢

jieun ayaka's 🍊🌙🍍 @milksteys total of 70 moonchase charms but what is the use of it? speculating it could be used for redeeming rewards or a 5 star character surprise? total of 70 moonchase charms but what is the use of it? speculating it could be used for redeeming rewards or a 5 star character surprise?

carl @rinyaes Maybe the reason we cant use Moonchase Charms yet is because the event shop has a surprise reward… purchasable 5 star? Maybe the reason we cant use Moonchase Charms yet is because the event shop has a surprise reward… purchasable 5 star?

fhyn ✿ art giveaway ongoing! @fhynite what if the moonchase charms are currency we use to get one character involved in the moonchase event what if the moonchase charms are currency we use to get one character involved in the moonchase event

qi ❀ will be a thoma haver @wangshenghour i still don't get the point of asking us to collect 70 moonchase charms and not have any exchange shop or something... hopefully there'll be a surprise 😭😭 i still don't get the point of asking us to collect 70 moonchase charms and not have any exchange shop or something... hopefully there'll be a surprise 😭😭

gello ❄️💤 @minminyuuu_ wait huh? a crown ??? then what are the moonchase charms for 🧍‍♀️ HOPIUM GOING 📈📈📈 wait huh? a crown ??? then what are the moonchase charms for 🧍‍♀️ HOPIUM GOING 📈📈📈 https://t.co/bXqeiR6jeG

sie 💙 91/108 for childe @childolyne moonchase charms resulting in doing absolutely nothing is the most disappointing thing this event had to offer imo moonchase charms resulting in doing absolutely nothing is the most disappointing thing this event had to offer imo

。あ 💜 🐳 (she / her) @TheErebonian I personally hope the Moonchase Charms magically turn into wishes so I can go after Childe’s new weapon 🥺 I personally hope the Moonchase Charms magically turn into wishes so I can go after Childe’s new weapon 🥺

As some players have noticed, Genshin Impact changed the description for Moonchase Charms. The in-game description once said that these charms could be exchanged for rewards during the Moonchase Festival. However, that clause has since been removed.

ghost @ayakasbloom mihoyo really changed the description of the moonchase charms.guess no exchange store then mihoyo really changed the description of the moonchase charms.guess no exchange store then https://t.co/1b0zYC6aiI

Naturally, many players now suspect that these charms will have no further use in the Moonchase Festival. The Moonchase Charm’s old description implied that there would be an event shop, and it may be rather telling that the description has changed.

However, there is still some hope that the Moonchase Charms will be worth something by the end of the event. Linyang, the NPC who’s helped locate charms and chests, explicitly said that the Traveler could redeem rewards with Moonchase Charms.

Also Read

It's still possible that a big surprise awaits Genshin Impact players who've collected their 70 Moonchase Charms. Hopes for a free 5-star character may be a little extreme, considering Aloy has been the only free 5-star over the past year. Regardless, the Genshin Impact community can't be blamed for wanting the rewards that they were initially promised.

At the time of this writing, the Moonchase Charms have just four days before they expire. Players will simply have to wait until then to know for sure whether they can exchange the charms for in-game rewards or not.

Edited by R. Elahi