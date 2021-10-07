Genshin Impact players are clueless about the use of Moonchase charms

The Moonlight Merriment event ends in under a week, but Genshin Impact players are still wondering why their inventories are full of Moonchase Charms.
In Genshin Impact, players have spent the past week and a half collecting Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests. By finding these items, players have fulfilled the Moonlight Seeker event and earned free Primogems in the process. However, for some reason, the Moonchase Charms are accumulating in gamers’ inventories, and no one knows exactly what they will do with them.
Genshin Impact fans wonder what they will do with their Moonchase Charms
Genshin Impact players have collected as many as 70 Moonchase Charms in the Moonlight Seeker event. When collected, these items are added to the in-game inventory. The Genshin Impact team hasn't explained why the Moonchase Charms sit in players' bags, and there's no telling what will become of them.
Especially now that the Moonchase Charms are soon to expire, players are curious and confused about why they were ever in their inventories. Some gamers believe they will simply expire without purpose. On the other hand, some are still clinging to the hope that they will trade their Moonchase Charms for some reward.
As some players have noticed, Genshin Impact changed the description for Moonchase Charms. The in-game description once said that these charms could be exchanged for rewards during the Moonchase Festival. However, that clause has since been removed.
Naturally, many players now suspect that these charms will have no further use in the Moonchase Festival. The Moonchase Charm’s old description implied that there would be an event shop, and it may be rather telling that the description has changed.
However, there is still some hope that the Moonchase Charms will be worth something by the end of the event. Linyang, the NPC who’s helped locate charms and chests, explicitly said that the Traveler could redeem rewards with Moonchase Charms.
It's still possible that a big surprise awaits Genshin Impact players who've collected their 70 Moonchase Charms. Hopes for a free 5-star character may be a little extreme, considering Aloy has been the only free 5-star over the past year. Regardless, the Genshin Impact community can't be blamed for wanting the rewards that they were initially promised.
At the time of this writing, the Moonchase Charms have just four days before they expire. Players will simply have to wait until then to know for sure whether they can exchange the charms for in-game rewards or not.