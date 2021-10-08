Lack of endgame content is demotivating Genshin Impact content creators, Enviosity and others open up about it

A large portion of the Genshin Impact playerbase has not been happy with the current state of the game for some time now.

Though version 2.1 started off on the right foot, with miHoYo generating one of the highest revenues out of the Raiden Shogun banner, what followed was less than optimal.

Genshin Impact fans were not happy with the year-one rewards, and the 5-star character Kokomi turned out to be one of the least popular in the title’s history.

Enviosity @Enviosity I'm at a point where I'm very unmotivated to upload videos to YouTube (besides to my clips channel)Genshin Impact in its current state makes it worse because it feels like there's nothing to do besides log in, burn resin, do commissions and log out.I feel 2.2 will be the same I'm at a point where I'm very unmotivated to upload videos to YouTube (besides to my clips channel)Genshin Impact in its current state makes it worse because it feels like there's nothing to do besides log in, burn resin, do commissions and log out.I feel 2.2 will be the same

To add to that, content creators like Enviosity are finding it harder and harder to grind further in the game. As for the older players, Genshin Impact is running out of endgame content.

Enviosity states in a recent tweet,

“I'm at a point where I'm very unmotivated to upload videos to YouTube (besides to my clips channel). Genshin Impact in its current state makes it worse because it feels like there's nothing to do besides login, burn resin, do commissions and log out. I feel 2.2 will be the same.”

The current state of Genshin Impact

TECTONE (BIG EGG) @TectEGG hey 2.2 might be the worst update yet BUT we got paimon gaming chairs now so POGGERS BRO hey 2.2 might be the worst update yet BUT we got paimon gaming chairs now so POGGERS BRO

The lack of player enthusiasm with the current state of Genshin Impact, and what the game is looking to introduce in future updates, is not just a result of dwindling late-game content.

While older players and content creators like Enviosity feel that the game has nothing more to offer, some of the newer ones feel that the title’s present state is just too overwhelming for them to catch up to.

tido @tdaoxx @najjaung1337 @Enviosity But see for me I feel overwhelmed with the content and everything I have to do like with world quest and stuff, and I started playing in April, and I also don’t play 24/7 everyday bc I have school and sports so I don’t have a lot of time. @najjaung1337 @Enviosity But see for me I feel overwhelmed with the content and everything I have to do like with world quest and stuff, and I started playing in April, and I also don’t play 24/7 everyday bc I have school and sports so I don’t have a lot of time.

Progression is indeed quite complicated for newer players, especially those who are casuals and not looking for a grind-heavy experience in Genshin Impact. Free-to-play players have quite a tough time progressing in the later stages of the game, and they often have to rely on others with higher level characters to help them out.

Mtashed @MTashed @Enviosity One of us, one of us.I feel this so much. However: you have a wicked community, and you've done great on other games too! If you are bored, everyone is bored. They will be back watching when Genshin has content if you want to experiment @Enviosity One of us, one of us.I feel this so much. However: you have a wicked community, and you've done great on other games too! If you are bored, everyone is bored. They will be back watching when Genshin has content if you want to experiment

Also Read

Marcella @najjaung1337 @Enviosity For me who has been playing the game continuously since day 1 I’m gradually losing the motivation to play the game, rlly just because of lack of content. @Enviosity For me who has been playing the game continuously since day 1 I’m gradually losing the motivation to play the game, rlly just because of lack of content.

All in all, consensus regarding Genshin Impact’s current state of play is not favorable. Both older and newer players are finding it increasingly difficult to be more excited about where the game is today and the upcoming 2.2 update.

Edited by Sabine Algur