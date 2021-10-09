×
Genshin Impact introduces Polar Star Bow and Akuoumaru Claymore: Stats and ascension materials revealed

Polar Star and Akuoumaru Claymore in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
Modified Oct 09, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact has officially announced the Polar Star Bow and the Akuoumaru Claymore. While the former is supposed to be the signature weapon for Childe, the latter is a decent weapon for characters such as Beidou, Diluc, and Eula.

The stats and ascension materials for the Polar Star and Akuoumaru have also been revealed. Players can wish and farm materials for the weapons accordingly.

Polar Star in Genshin Impact: Stats and ascension materials

The Polar Star in Genshin Impact has a massive base ATK of 46 and a Crit Rate sub-stat. The weapon's passive ability, known as Daylight's Augury, primarily increases skill and burst DMG and also buffs ATK.

Both Thundering Pulse and Skyward Harp are currently considered the best bows in Genshin Impact. However, with the 2.2 update, it is safe to assume that the Polar Star will take this title.

At level 90 and Refinement Rank 1, the Polar Star's Base ATK significantly increases to 608. Its Crit Rate also increases from 7.2% at Lv 1. to 33.1% at Lv. 90.

The ascension materials required to upgrade the Polar Star are:

Ascension PhaseAscension MaterialsMora
0-15 Masks of the Wicked Lieutenant
5 Concealed Claws
3 Spectral Husks
10,000
1-25 Masks of the Tiger's Bite
18 Concealed Claws
12 Spectral Husks
20,000
2-39 Masks of the Tiger's Bite
9 Concealed Unguis
9 Spectral Heart 		30,000
3-45 Masks of the One Horned
18 Concealed Unguis
14 Spectral Hearts		45,000
4-59 Masks of the One Horned
14 Concealed Talon
9 Spectral Nucleus
55,000 
5-66  Mask of the Kijin
27 Concealed Talon
18 Spectral Nucleus		65,000
Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.2 Wishes! Let's take a look~
(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/6EbJHBnYtm

Akuoumaru Claymore in Genshin Impact: Stats and ascension materials

The Akuoumaru Claymore will arrive with a 42 Base ATK and another 9% ATK sub-stat. With its passive, this weapon can increase the burst DMG of the wielder based on the team's maximum energy capacity.

At Lv. 90. and Refinement Rank 1, the Akuoumaru Claymore offers a 510 Base ATK and a 41.3% ATK sub-stat.

The ascension materials required to upgrade the Akuoumaru Claymore are:

Ascension PhaseAscension Materials Mora
0-13 Coral Branch of a Distant Sea
3 Concealed Claw
2 Old Handguard		5,000
1-23 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea
12 Concealed Claw
8 Old Handguard 		15,000
2-36 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea
6 Concealed Unguis
6 Kageuchi Handguard		20,000
3-43 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea
12 Concealed Unguis
9 Kageuchi Handguard		30,000
4-56 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea
9 Concealed Talon
6 Famed Handguard		35,000
5-64 Golden Branch of a Distant Sea
18 Concealed Talon
12 Famed Handguard		45,000

It is worth noting that some of the aforementioned items such as Concealed Talon, Concealed Unguis, and Concealed Claw cannot be farmed at the moment. These items will be dropped by a new enemy called Rifthounds that will be available in the upcoming 2.2 patch.

All in all, Childe has finally received a signature weapon with his second re-run banner in Genshin Impact. His banner will be followed by Hu Tao, who is the second featured five-star character in the next update.

It is worth noting that a new Pyro Polearm user, Thoma, is also arriving in the second phase of the 2.2 update. Players might remember the character from Archon Quest, during which he helped Traveler and Paimon stop the Vision Hunt Decree.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
