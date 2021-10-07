Genshin Impact 2.2 Primogems guide: How to get 13720 Primogems worth fates as F2P player

Genshin Impact 2.2 is set to arrive in less than a week, and players are eager for the next update to roll out. After all, a new version means a new way to obtain Primogems.

Childe 'Tartaglia' will be featured in the character banner for the third time, and gamers who missed his previous banner are eager to wish for him. Of course, the second event wish featuring Hu Tao also garners much attention as she is one of the excellent Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact.

Gamers need Primogems to pull in a banner, and the resources are quite limited. This article lists how F2P players can farm Primogems in Genshin Impact version 2.2.

Securing 13720 Primogems worth fates in Genshin Impact 2.2

F2P players are the ones who did not use real currency to buy in-game items like Genesis Crystal and Gnostic Hymn in Genshin Impact. Thus, their method to farm Primogems is relatively inadequate compared to P2P players.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update is dropping on October 13, and maintenance is expected to last five hours. Here is the method for F2P gamers to gather Primogems in version 2.2.

Version 2.3 live stream redemption code = 300 Primogems Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commission = 2520 Primogems Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (Worth 800 Primogems) Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates + 10 Acquaint Fates (Worth 3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems Tsurumi Island exploration = 300 Primogems Statue of the Seven = 60 Primogems Sacred Sakura = 4 Intertwined Fates + 8 Acquaint Fates (Worth 1920 Primogems) New achievements = 300 Primogems Character Test Run = 40 Primogems New Events = 1680 Primogems Hangout Events = 120 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check-in = 80 Primogems

Starting from the first day until the last day of Genshin Impact version 2.2, there are 15 ways to obtain Primogems. If one follows all the methods on the list, they will get 13,720 Primogems worth of fates.

A detailed guide to obtain Primogems in version 2.2

Version 2.3 live stream redemption code

Code revealed during version 2.2 live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact will undoubtedly launch a live stream a few weeks before version 2.3 to share the upcoming additions. In the live stream, there will be three redemption codes that players can use to claim Primogems. A total of 300 Primogems can be obtained by retrieving the codes before it expires.

Maintenance Compensation

Maintenance Compensation rewards 300 Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will receive 60 Primogems for every hour the Genshin Impact server is unavailable for maintenance. They will receive a minimum of 300 Primogems after the update, which usually takes roughly five hours.

Issue Fix Compensation

Along with the planned maintenance compensation, gamers will receive an additional 300 Primogems for other issue-fix compensation. The in-game mail can be used to claim both compensations.

Daily Commission

Daily Commission in quest navigation page (Image via Genshin Impact)

The duration of Genshin Impact version 2.2 is 42 days. After completing the daily commissions, players will receive 60 Primogems per day. A total of 2520 Primogems will be obtained if they do not miss even one day.

Battle Pass

Collect rewards after leveling up Battle Pass (Image via Genshin Impact)

F2P players will automatically unlock the Soujourner's Battle Pass once version 2.2 is updated. There are 50 levels in the Sojourner's Pass. At levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50, Genshin Impact users will earn one Acquaint Fate. A total of five Acquaint Fates worth 800 Primogems can be obtained.

Stardust Exchange

Stardust Exchange in Shop sells Intertwined and Acquaint Fates (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Stardust Exchange in the Shop menu can be used to purchase five Intertwined and Acquaint Fates once a month. One can get 10 Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates worth 3,200 Primogems by combining Fates from October and November.

Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss completed with a full star (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to Genshin Impact, the Spiral Abyss will be reset three times for each version. Gamers will gain 600 Primogems per cycle if they clear the abyss with a perfect star. As a result, they have a total of 1,800 Primogems to claim.

F2P players can obtain 36 stars in Spiral Abyss, but it will be a challenge indeed. One can deduct the number of Primogems obtained from the dungeon based on their situation.

Tsurumi Island exploration

Tsurumi Island is the new area in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact version 2.2 will add Tsurumi Island to the map. There are multiple ways to farm Primogems from this new island.

Exploration: Opening treasure chests, complete challenges and puzzles Unlock Teleport Waypoints, Status of the Seven, and Domains Discovery of new monsters and mechanism Complete World Quests

They may receive 300 Primogems if they complete the full exploration of the new island.

Statue of the Seven

Level 9 of Statue of the Seven in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inazuma's Statue of the Seven can only be upgraded to level 9 at the moment. Players may be able to level up the statue to level 10 after Genshin Impact version 2.2. Players will receive 60 Primogems as a prize after that.

Sacred Sakura

Level 30 of Sacred Sakura's Favor in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The current version of Sacred Sakura's Favor is restricted until level 30. After the 2.2 update, Genshin Impact players may upgrade the Sakura tree to level 50. They will be rewarded with four Intertwined Fates and eight Acquaint Fates, totaling 1,920 Primogems.

New achievements

Achievement page in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

In version 2.2, Genshin Impact may add a new section to the achievement page. In addition, new hidden achievements in Wonders of the Worlds may be included. Gamers may receive 300 Primogems if they accomplish all of the new achievements.

Character Test Run

Characters in the event wish banner will have their test run (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most characters who receive a huge drop-rate boost for each Event Wish banner will have their test run stage. For 5-star characters, completing their test run rewards players with 20 Primogems. In other words, once they complete Tartaglia and Hu Tao's test run, gamers will receive a total of 40 Primogems.

New Events

Four new events that provide Primogems will be added to Genshin Impact 2.2. Each event typically offers 420 Primogems, based on the previous version's patterns. Thus, all four new events will provide players with a total of 1,680 Primogems.

Hangout Events

Hangout Event: Series 3 features two new characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hangout Events is back, and this time there are two new characters. In the third series, Thoma and Sayu will get their Story Quests. After completing each character's quest, the player will receive 60 Primogems. Hence, after completing all of the Hangout Events' endings in version 2.2, one can get 120 Primogems.

HoYoLAB daily check-in

Daily Check-in rewards Primogems (Image via HoYoLAB)

On October 13, Genshin Impact version 2.2 will be released. As a result, the Primogem prizes begin on October 18. If players check HoYoLAB regularly in version 2.2 until the end, they will receive 80 Primogems.

By completing each of the tasks on the list, F2P players will receive 7800 Primogems and 37 Fates. In short, they will earn Fates worth 13,720 Primogems. While it is not enough to make 100 wishes in a banner, one may hit pity and receive a 5-star character or weapon in Genshin Impact.

