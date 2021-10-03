Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Childe banner release date, new Polar Star weapon stats, and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream came to an end after broadcasting for a mere 30 minutes. However, fans still managed to obtain essential bits from the stream regarding the subsequent 2.2 updates.

Childe's banner is confirmed to be in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.2. In addition, a new 5-star weapon will also be released and was leaked to be the best weapon for Tartaglia.

This article will cover the dates for Childe's banner, Polar Star stats and skills, and more in Genshin Impact.

Childe banner release date in Genshin Impact 2.2

Genshin Impact version 2.2 will release Childe and Hu Tao's banner back-to-back. In the next version, Childe will be appearing in his Event Wish rerun on October 13, after the version 2.2 update maintenance.

In the 'Farewell of Snezhnaya' banner, Childe is the only character revealed as the featured 5-star. The 4-star characters that were supposed to be promoted in the banner have not yet been announced.

Polar Star bow stats and skills

Genshin Update @GenshinUpdate



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Polar Star

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wavebreaker’s Fin

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Akuoumaru

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mouun’s Moon



#GenshinImpact #原神 😱 NEW WEAPONS in Genshin Impact version 2.2 😱⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Polar Star⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wavebreaker’s Fin⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Akuoumaru⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mouun’s Moon 😱 NEW WEAPONS in Genshin Impact version 2.2 😱



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Polar Star

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wavebreaker’s Fin

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Akuoumaru

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mouun’s Moon



#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/2WZ9euEN6h

Polar Star is the new 5-star bow to be released in Genshin Impact version 2.2. The weapon is predicted to be included in the next weapon banner alongside Childe's banner on October 13. Thus, the speculation of the Polar Star being the best weapon for Tartaglia was innate. Following are the stats for the bow:

Base Attack at Level 1: 46

Base Attack at Level 90: 608

Secondary Stats: Crit Rate

Crit Rate at Level 1: 7.2%

Crit Rate at Level 90: 33.1%

The passive skill of Polar Star increases the wielder's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 12%. When a Normal Attack hits an opponent, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, one stack of Byakuya Kyousei is earned for 12 seconds.

The wielder's attack is enhanced by 10/20/30/48% when 1/2/3/4 stacks of Byakuya Kyousei are present. Byakuya Kyousei generated by Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst will be counted separately from the others.

New enemy and island in Genshin Impact

New enemy to be added in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Four new enemies will be added after the Genshin Impact 2.2 update. These mysterious monsters were introduced from the abyss and are divided into four types according to their different elemental powers.

Rockfond Rifthound Whelp Rockfond Rifthound Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp Thundercraven Rifthound

These Rifthound enemies can strike forward with their sharp claws dealing elemental damage during battle. In addition, they also can go invisible stealthily, moving around the battlefield.

Once players defeat any Rifthound, they will drop new item materials required to level up the new bow, Polar Star.

Concealed Claw Concealed Unguis Concealed Talon

Tsurumi Island in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

All of the Rifthound monsters are expected to spawn in the new area, Tsurumi Island of Inazuma. This area is constantly surrounded by dense fog, creating a gloomy atmosphere. As the visibility is poor, it's easy for inexperienced travelers to get lost in the mist.

Also Read

Aside from the abundance of information regarding version 2.2, the live stream also released three new codes. By redeeming these codes, Genshin Impact fans may claim up to 300 Primogems.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far