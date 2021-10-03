Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream redeem codes: Claim 300 Primogems for free

During the Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream on Twitch, the game dropped three additional redeem codes, giving spectators a total of 300 Primogems. However, the codes are only valid for a short period of time and can only be used once.

Aside from Primogems, other valuable in-game materials such as weapon enhancement materials, Mora, and character experience materials are also given. These codes can be exchanged either in-game or on Genshin Impact's official website.

Genshin Impact 2.2 redeem codes in October 2021 to get Primogems

The first redemption code in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The three new Genshin Impact redeem codes released during the 2.2 special program live stream are:

LBNDKG8XDTND

NB6VKHQWVANZ

BSNUJGQFUTPM

The new redemption codes for Genshin Impact were released in the version 2.2 live stream. Players should claim the redemption codes before they expire as they are only accessible for a limited time (12 hours).

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Players can exchange codes for rewards using one of two methods. The first method is to use the official Genshin Impact redemption webpage, and the other is to use them in the game itself.

To redeem the codes within the game, players can copy the codes from above and follow the instructions below:

How to redeem codes by the in-game method (Image via Genshin Impact)

1st method: In-game

Open the Paimon Menu by pressing the "Esc" button on the PC or the Paimon logo on the top left.

At the lower left, click the "Settings" logo.

Navigate to the "Account" tab in the left-hand settings panel.

Click the "Redeem Code" area, click the "Redeem Now" button and paste the code inside the " Redeem Now " area.

To obtain the prizes, press the "Exchange" button.

Redeem code by Genshin Impact code redemption page (Image via Genshin Impact)

2nd method: Genshin Impact official website

Go to the official Genshin Impact redemption page.

Use your miHoYo account to log in.

Choose a server and type in your in-game nickname.

In the "Redemption Code" area, paste the code.

To obtain the prizes, click the "Redeem" button.

Players can get their rewards via the in-game mail section, which can be accessed from the Paimon Menu, in both methods. However, each Genshin Impact account is only allowed to redeem the rewards once. Therefore, it is strongly advised that players take advantage of the bonuses as quickly as possible.

