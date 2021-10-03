Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Shadow of the Ancients event, rewards, and new gadget

Some old Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks showcase a new event known as Shadow of the Ancients.

The leaks surfaced in early September but are now more relevant given that Genshin Impact 2.2 is launching soon.

They also reveal information on the event's proceedings and rewards.

It's a small event, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't expect anything too luxurious. In it, they will help Hosseini perform some research. There are three main activities to cover.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks for the Shadow of the Ancients event: Rewards and new gadget details

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel

1. Surveying 6 spots (

2. Charging up "Pursina's Spike" (

3. Defeating a special Ruin Grader (



for 420 primos, 300K mora, 18 books and 18 ores Shadow of the Ancients: Help Hosseini with research (again) by:1. Surveying 6 spots ( genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100… 2. Charging up "Pursina's Spike" ( genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100… 3. Defeating a special Ruin Grader ( genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100… for 420 primos, 300K mora, 18 books and 18 ores Shadow of the Ancients: Help Hosseini with research (again) by:

1. Surveying 6 spots (genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100…)

2. Charging up "Pursina's Spike" (genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100…)

3. Defeating a special Ruin Grader (genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/tut/tut_100…)



for 420 primos, 300K mora, 18 books and 18 ores https://t.co/okc7WHog2y

The leak shown above covers the three activities quickly. They are:

Surveying six areas. Charging up some Pursina's Spikes Defeating "Shadow of the Ancients: Anomalous Model Ruin Grader"

Surveying six areas requires a new gadget (Ayesha's Chaos Prospector). The second activity involves defending the Pursina's Spikes from some enemies. Finally, players must defeat the Shadow of the Ancients: Anomalous Model Ruin Grader.

New gadget & the first activity

matfacio | Genshin⚡𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 & 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀⚡ @Facio_Leaks Shadow of the Ancients: Survey:



"Chaos Prospectors will survey an area in a specific radius around itself. If it discovers any survey targets within this AoE, it will mark it. if the target is not within the AoE, it will mark the general area for you." Shadow of the Ancients: Survey:



"Chaos Prospectors will survey an area in a specific radius around itself. If it discovers any survey targets within this AoE, it will mark it. if the target is not within the AoE, it will mark the general area for you." https://t.co/nWnZgJ3il2

Ayesha's Chaos Prospector is the new gadget that Genshin Impact players get from the Shadow of the Ancients event. This gadget should help players survey an area and mark nearby targets. This leak is tied to the previous one, as one will have to analyze six areas in the first activity.

Players can equip the gadget like they would with any other equipment. They can place up to three Chaos Prospectors at a time. Attempting to set a fourth will retrieve the first one.

There will be a marker on the bottom right where the gadget indicates how many Chaos Prospectors are out. In the image above, gamers can see that 0/3 are available.

Second activity

The second activity is known as "Ancient Lone Shadow: Sampler." To complete it, players must use Electro attacks to charge Pursina's Spikes. Nearby foes will try to attack it, so they must be on their toes.

Genshin Impact players must charge it all the way. If it drops to zero, they will fail. Having spammable Electro attacks will help in clearing it.

Third activity

The last activity is tied to the second one. Charging up Pursina's Spikes will help deplete the power from the Variant Model Ruin Grader. When two are active, the enemy receives a DEF bonus. If three are up and running, it gains an ATK bonus.

The enemy will try to attack the spikes. Defeating the Variant Model Ruin Grader without charging all of the Pursina's Spikes will trigger it to repair itself.

Other enemies will also spawn to attack these spikes. As usual, the Genshin Impact player must defend it.

Rewards

A leaked image featuring the Shadow of the Ancients event (Image via 戰斗大鍋)

Assuming the above leak is accurate, Genshin Impact players should expect to receive:

420 Primogems

300,000 Mora

18 Mystic Enhancement Ores

2 Guides to Freedom

2 Guides to Resistances

2 Guides to Ballad

2 Guides to Prosperity

2 Guides to Diligence

2 Guides to Gold

2 Guides to Transience

2 Guides to Elegance

2 Guides to Light

Also Read

It also highlights Ayesha's Chaos Prospector gadget. It's unknown if it will continue to be useful after the event is over.

The leak doesn't overtly state which activity confers players with rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far