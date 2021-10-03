Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards for Day 4: Resonant Melody furnishing and 400 Primogems 

The final day of Anniversary rewards has bestowed Genshin Impact players with 400 Primogems and a Resonant Melody furnishing.

Fans should check their in-game mail to claim their final Anniversary rewards. It will be titled "Thank You to All Our Travelers(4/4)."

Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards for day 4: 400 Primogems & Resonant Melody furnishing

Players will find their rewards in the mail. Among them are 400 Primogems and a furnishing known as the Resonant Melody. The latter resembles a harp, and players can choose to place it in their Serenitea Pot.

In the past four days, Genshin Impact players have received:

1,600 Primogems

4 Fragile Resins

Wings of Shimmering Galaxy

Resonant Melody

According to old leaks, both the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy and the Resonant Melody were initially part of a paid bundle. Hence, some fans are pleased with getting them for free under "Anniversary rewards."

The in-game mail text is the same for all four days. It tells players to check out the online concert on 3 October 2021.

It's vital to note that American fans will receive their Anniversary rewards later in the day. It's available on the Asian servers right now, so Genshin Impact players know what to expect when it comes to their servers.

Other rewards and how to use Resonant Melody furnishing

Genshin Impact fans must take advantage of their rewards (image via miHoYo)

As today is the final day of free rewards (for the initial batch, at the very least), players shouldn't expect more gifts. The "Thank You to All Our Travelers" mails should now be completed.

However, Genshin Impact fans can still enjoy other rewards from ongoing events, such as the Moonlight Merriment event. It's also worth noting how players can use their Resonant Melody furnishing.

It's not a blueprint, so they can only place the single one in their possession. Players should head into their Serenitea Pot and place it in the appropriate location.

Genshin Impact players can also play the Resonant Melody.

Genshin Impact players can also play the Resonant Melody. To do so, they must approach it, upon which a message will pop up saying, "Touch the lyre's strings." The Resonant Melody then plays a few notes.

No unique animation plays for the character during this moment. Hence, the player can still move wherever they want.

It's a reasonably big harp, but that's everything one needs to know about it. Notably, there are no prerequisites to own the Resonant Melody; claiming it in the mail will suffice.

It's unknown if there will be a replacement for the initial bundle that included both the Resonant Melody and Wings of Shimmering Galaxy. There is presently no leak on the matter.

